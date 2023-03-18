The Vivo X Flip hasn't yet been confirmed by the phone maker but we're starting to hear more and more about what it will have to offer once it's all official. Now, it appears that some of the phone's specifications might have leaked.

That leak comes after a phone carrying the Vivo model number V2256A popped up in a set of Geekbench results online. That model number in question is thought to be the Vivo X Flip, which means this could be the first real specification leak that the phone has experienced.

The Geekbench result was spotted by GSM Arena and appears to have confirmed a few things. The first of those is that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 12GB of RAM. We're also seeing that the phone will have Android 13 installed, which shouldn't be all that surprising.

That Qualcomm chip had previously been rumoured so this leak would suggest that was right on the money. Other leaks have so far suggested that the Vivo X Flip will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz folding display.

Playfuldroid / weibo

Other leaked tidbits include the use of a 4,400mAh battery that will be powered by a 44W fast charger. There's also the belief that the phone will have two cover cameras, one of which will be a 50-megapixel shooter. The other is expected to be a 12-megapixel option. We've also already seen a leaked schematic that points to those dual cameras.

Beyond all of that, we don't know much else. We definitely don't know how much the Vivo X Flip will cost and we don't yet know when it will be announced, either. Both of those two pieces of information seem to be the most important right now. With the phone being put through its paces on Geekbench it's surely now only a matter of time before this thing is made official.