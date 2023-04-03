Vivo is expected to announce its X Flip folding phone within the next few months and while we've seen a few leaks, this is the biggest yet. It appears that one Chinese social media user has been able to share an official marketing shot of the unannounced phone.

If legit, and it definitely appears to be, this is the first photo of the phone that we've seen and shows much of what we'd been told to expect.

Large cover display and rounded camera

The image, which was posted to Weibo by leaker Digital Chat Station and picked up by Android Authority, appears to show the phone being put through its promotional paces by Chinese actor Wang Ziwen. The phone is only shown in its folded state, however, so we don't get to see it in its fully opened-up glory.

That doesn't mean that we don't get a good look at the phone itself, though. There's the large cover screen that we'd been told to expect based on leaked schematics and whatnot, while the rounded camera on the front is also present and correct alongside some ZEISS branding. There's also a good look at the clock shown on that cover screen, but that's about as much as we can see.

That's more than enough to whet the appetite, though, and we're keen to see more about a phone that is already looking like it could be more than capable of giving Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 a run for its money.

While the image obviously doesn't tell us anything about specs beyond that ZEISS camera branding, we've been told to expect a 6.8-inch 120Hz display on the inside while the whole thing will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The main camera is thought to be a 50-megapixel shooter, while a 12-megapixel camera will join it.

As for availability, we'll have to wait and see. But the more leaks we see the more it seems inevitable that a release isn't all that far away.