With Vivo expected to launch its first clamshell folding phone sooner rather than later more information continues to leak. Now, an appearance in the 3C certification database appears to have confirmed charging information.

The phone in question is thought to be called the Vivo X Flip and some reports believe that it will be announced as soon as April 2023. That's just around the corner, which might explain why more leaks are starting to crop up here and there. This latest one is thanks to a Chinese certification database that has proven to be accurate in providing this kind of information in the past.

In this instance a new phone carrying the model number V2256A has passed certification with the Chinese authorities. That certification was then spotted by someone on Weibo and picked up by NotebookCheck.

Based on the information available it would appear that the phone will ship with a charger rated for a 44W maximum charging rate, suggesting in turn that we can expect the Vivo X Flip to take advantage of all of that capacity. Whether there will be support for faster charging with a compatible USB-C charger remains to be seen, but this is what Vivo looks to be shipping with the phone. That's more than most manufacturers do these days.

As for the rest of the specs, we're expecting a 4,400mAh battery which is slightly larger than the 4,300mAh used in the competition Oppo Find N2 Flip, for example.

In terms of processing power, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 looks to be a good bet, while 5G connectivity also seems likely at this point.

With the rumours pointing to that April 2023 launch we could learn much mire about this as-yet unconfirmed foldablevery soon indeed. And who isn't keen to see yet another foldable phone enter the market with Google also thought to be ready to announce the Pixel Fold as soon as May 2023 as well.