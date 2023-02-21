The Vivo V27e launch is just around the corner and it's now been shown off in hands-on images.

With Vivo expected to announce a number of new phones on 1 March 2023, it looks like one of them has now leaked in hands-on photos and had its specs shared for all to see.

Vivo is expected to unveil the global V27 and V27 Pro at the beginning of March and a Vivo V27e is set to be made available in some markets, including Malaysia. It's that phone that has now leaked online ahead of that big unveiling.

The folks at Pricebaba have been able to get their hands on images of the handset and it's offered in a rather fetching and colourful lavender finish. The phone is also currently available for pre-order via some channels in Malaysia, which means that we now also have a leaked specification sheet for the phone.

Buyers can look forward to a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. That should ensure a premium feel, at least in terms of how things move around on-screen and interact with the touch of a finger when scrolling, etc.

On the inside, there will be a MediaTek G99 chip backed up by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while cameras include a main 64-megapixel shooter. There's also a 2-megapixel macro camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, too.

Going back inside for a moment, the Vivo V27e comes with a 4,600mAh battery that will be serviced by 66W fast charging. There'll also be IP54 water and dust resistance included, which is always good for those who are prone to taking their phone to places where it probably shouldn't be.

With an official announcement now just around the corner we can surely expect to see more of this little wonder soon. The same goes for the rest of the Vivo V27 series as well, but we can't imagine anything being quite as eye-catching as that lavender colour.