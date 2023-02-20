Vivo has confirmed that it will announce the new V27 series of phones at an event on 1 March 2023. The phone maker also confirmed some of the specifications that we can expect to be announced too.

The new Vivo line of phones is now just days away from being all official and while we don't have all that much hard information about much of what is going on with the new phones, the company did share some details that we can tie in with rumours. That should give us a fair idea of what to expect.

For example, GizmoChina notes that the Vivo 27 Pro will come with a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with support for a refresh rate of 120Hz, as seems to be the norm these days. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, while a 360Hz touch sampling rate will round out the main display specifications.

On the inside, we're expecting a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while a 4,600mAh battery and 66W fast charging capabilities should ensure that most people won't struggle for power the majority of the time.

In terms of cameras, buyers can look forward to a primary 50-megapixel camera as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The third lens is set to be a 2-megapixel macro affair. Back up front, the selfie camera is expected to be a whopping 50 megapixels.

Vivo's website currently has a limited teaser page ready to go, but we can expect that to change come launch day.