Vivo has launched its latest upper mid-range smartphone for the Indian market, the Vivo V27 Pro.

Despite being a relatively affordable handset, it packs some serious camera specifications, including one of the most well-equipped selfie snappers that we've come across.

The central hole-punch lens offers a whopping 50MP resolution with autofocus, and this is supported by Vivo's Aura Light Portrait System, which uses AI smarts to ensure that you're looking your best.

Round the back, you'll find Sony's optically stabilised 50MP IMX766V as the main camera, this is a tweaked version of the main sensor found on phones like the Asus Zenfone 9 and Nothing Phone (1) - so we know it's very capable. It's supported by a slightly less impressive 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP super-macro lens.

"The latest V27 Pro comes with flagship-level portrait cameras, and a high-performance 4nm chip, which gives users a premium smartphone experience," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Vivo.

The 4nm chip in question is MediaTek's Dimensity 8200, which is said to bring great gaming performance and battery life to more affordable handsets.

If you're hoping to use it for some gaming, then you'll be pleased to hear that its display also looks promising. It's a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED with curved edges and it comes with software-based visual enhancement tools.

Vivo says it's the thinnest curved-display phone from the company so far, with a thickness of just 7.36mm.

When it comes to aesthetics, we're treated to a similar finish to last year's V25 Pro. The Magic Blue model has a fluorite AG glass back that changes subtly when exposed to UV light.

If you prefer something a little more subdued, there's a black model, too. It still has some flair, though, with an embossed glitter texture that sparkles in certain lighting.

Finally, it has an ample 4600 mAh battery pack and comes with a 66w Vivo FlashCharge wall adapter. This should give you 43 per cent battery in as little as 15 minutes, while a full charge can be completed in just under an hour.

The Vivo V27 Pro is available today in India, starting at a price of $459. As far as we're aware, this model won't be getting a broader release, but we'll let you know if that changes.