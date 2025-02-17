Summary Apple Intelligence may come to Vision Pro in April with visionOS 2.4

Initial features include Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground

Developer beta could reveal the impact and bugs of Apple Intelligence on Vision Pro

Apple Intelligence support may be available on Vision Pro as early as the spring. According to a new report, visionOS 2.4 may arrive in April and with it, bring Apple Intelligence features to headset owners. Adding Vision Pro to the equation, Apple will round out its AI-supported devices with iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple Intelligence has steadily been supported across Apple's suite of devices. However, the AI functionality has yet to come to Vision Pro. That being said, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states visionOS 2.4 could become available within the coming months. With the software update, Apple is likely to add Apple Intelligence as well as a new app for viewing spatial media.

Apple Vision Pro Brand Apple Resolution (per eye) 3660 x 3200 per eye Display Type Micro-OLED Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Battery Life 2-2.5 hours (estimated) Tracking Technology LEDs and infrared cameras Audio Two speakers with spatial audio Weight 22.9 ounces (650 grams) Refresh rate 90Hz Processor Apple M2 + Apple R1 RAM 16GB unified memory Expand $3499 at Apple

What could Apple Intelligence add to Vision Pro?

Genmoji, Image Playground and more could be supported on Vision Pro

Reports claim that when Apple Intelligence comes to Vision Pro, a small assortment of features will be made available to users. Gurman's latest report states that the first round of released features could include Writing Tools, Genmoji and Image Playground. Much like the support on iPhone and other devices, users can utilize Writing Tools to improve messages sent. Genmoji and Image Playground are Apple Intelligence's generative features to create emojis and images.

Although Apple Intelligence is on its way for Vision Pro, it's believed that there won't be any changes made to Siri to start. Instead, a "major AI overhaul" for Siri has been delayed. It's unknown how long this delay is or what the impact with be for users receiving AI-supported Siri features on

A timeline of vision OS 2.4

We may have a better idea of Apple Intelligence's scope on Vision Pro soon

The latest report states that developers may gain access to Apple Intelligence features on Vision Pro "as soon as this week." With this, it's likely that we'll start to see just how impactful AI features on the headset can be for users. The developer beta can also shine a light on whether Apple Intelligence will have any bugs or hitches to work out prior to a wider release.

If Gurman's reporting is correct, it won't be long until users with a Vision Pro will have access to play around with visionOS 2.4. If the release is indeed slated for April, we won't be waiting long. Apple Intelligence is unlikely to move the needle significantly on the wide-spread adoption of Vision Pro. However, it will give existing owners a little more bang for their buck as far as software is concerned.