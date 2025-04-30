Pocket-lint
Menu
Sign in now
Close
Trending
Submenu
1Password is still king 👑
The Pixel 9a is far from perfect 📱
LG is killing off updates in June ☠️
Passkeys are the future of security 🔑
Latest
Submenu
News
Lists
Features
Editorials
Guides
Reviews
Comparisons
Buyer's Guides
Deals
Devices
Submenu
Phones
Tablets
Laptops
Entertainment
Submenu
Apps
TV
Automotive
Submenu
Car Tech
More
Submenu
AR & VR
Cameras
Fitness Trackers
Gadgets
Games
Gaming Hardware
Headphones
Movies & TV
Smart Home
Smartwatches
Speakers
Tech Trends
Submenu
🕹️ Retro Tech
📈 Viral Tech
Reviews
Video
Threads
About
Submenu
Our Experts
Our Review Methodology
Join Our Team
Sign in
Newsletter
1Password is still king 👑
The Pixel 9a is far from perfect 📱
LG is killing off updates in June ☠️
Passkeys are the future of security 🔑
Close
This 3-in-1 charger eliminates excess cords
By
Chris Hachey
Published
29 minutes ago