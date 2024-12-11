This phone is a gaming powerhouse Phones By Steve Vegvari Published 2 hours ago Thread Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Share Facebook X LinkedIn Bluesky Reddit Flipboard Copy link Email Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Pocket-lint account Your browser does not support the video tag. Asus' ROG Phone 9 is a standout for gaming and not much else. Phones Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Close