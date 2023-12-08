Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year at the Video Game Awards and is now available on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Every year the Video Game Awards celebrate the very best of gaming and this year was no different. The event, streamed inline on 7 December, brought with it plenty of excitement — and not just because there were going to be winners to announce. The Video Game Awards was also expected to bring with it a healthy number of new game announcements. And it didn't disappoint.

While Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 picked up the Game of the Year award, beating out Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and others, the big news was what will no doubt be fighting it out for a future award or two. Larian managed to break the internet by announcing that BG3 was coming to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X almost immediately, and you can get your hands on it right now. And you really should, it's a stunner of a game.

But what new games were announced? Here's a selection of the best trailers you won't want to miss.

Marvel's Blade

No doubt hoping to follow on from the hugely popular Spider-Man games, this one will hail from Arkane Lyon, the outfit behind Deathloop and of course the Dishonored games. That should be enough to whet the appetite for many a gamer, and this trailer won't hurt, either.

With a relase date currently set for 7 November 2025, there's a long wait ahead.

Light No Fire

If that name immediately makes you think of No Man's Sky, you won't be alone. The same goes for the gameplay and there'sa very good reason for that — Light No Fire comes from the same Hello Games that made the popular No Man's Sky and it promises to be another hit if this trailer is any indication.

Unfortunately, there's no release window right now but we can no doubt expect to learn more in the coming weeks and months now the game is official.

Jurassic Park: Survival

Immediately making those of a certain age think about the very first Jurassic Park movie — and that's no accident — Juarssic Park: Survival is a game that some of us have been waiting a very long time for. The trailer is more than enough to get the blood pumping and features alpha footage of the game that looks, frankly, amazing. Check it out in the trailer right here.

There's no word on when we can expect this game to launch, but we've been told to expect it to become available on the PlayStation 5, both Xbox consoles, and the PC once it does finally break cover.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC

Fans of the latest God of War game can dive back into the game with the new Valhalla DLC. It's slated to hand on the PS4 and PS5 this 12 December, and it promises to be quite the adventure for Kratos.

OD

We can't end this list of the very biggest reveals without talking about OD, a game that will be a collaboration between the legendary Hideo Kojima and Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele. Realistically, do you need to know anything beyond that to start getting excited?

No, of course you don't. But just in case you do, here's a rather odd trailer to "enjoy".

The game will feature big-name actors Hunter Schafer, Sophia Lillis, and Udo Kier, so that's a thing.

As ever, the future of gaming looks bright and this is just a selection of what was announced at the Video Game Awards. Add in everything that wasn't announced and the next couple of years are going to be big for gamers, no matter which platform you like to play on.