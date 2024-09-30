This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A large number of Verizon customers are starting off their Monday with access to SOS mode only due to an outage. I first noticed the problem myself when I wasn't receiving text messages to verify an online account. Since then, there have been more than 103,000 reports of customers having issues with Verizon on the service tracker Downdetector and plenty of reports of problems on social media as well.

As of yet, the cause of the outage is unknown. Customers are reporting varying issues, from being unable to make outbound calls to not being able to make any calls at all or send or receive text messages due to their phones being in Emergency mode.

Verizon released a statement to Tom's Guide that they are aware "are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."