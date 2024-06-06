Key Takeaways Verizon's Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure offers safety features like real-time location and an SOS button.

The device has a durable design and wireless charging.

It's available for $130 or $3.61 per month.

Smartwatches aren't just for adults anymore. In fact, most major smartwatch companies, including Fitbit and Garmin, are making kid-friendly models packed with features. Most are intended to encourage movement and exercise while providing safety features like location data and the ability to call and text from the watch. That means parents can keep an eye on where their child is and communicate with them when necessary.

Now, Verizon is expanding those kid-focused offerings with its new Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure. This new device may have a toy-watch look, but it is far from that. It provides plenty of tools and features to help you keep your child safe as well as entertained.

What is the Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure?

A child-friendly smartwatch to keep your kid safe

While you may only think of cell and internet services when it comes to Verizon, the company also makes a handful of devices, including its Gizmo Watch lineup for kids. The latest iteration of the Gizmo Watch is built for kids aged six to 11. It features lots of thoughtful touches to help the device stand up to the abuse it's likely to see when on a kid's wrist. That includes a diamond-like coating on the 1.6-inch screen to protect the display from scratches. A raised edge and drop protection of up to 1.2 meters adds even more durability. Verizon also added wireless charging capabilities, making it easier to charge.

The watch pairs with the GizmoHub companion app, which is meant to "provide parents and caregivers with peace of mind while empowering young explorers to embark on their adventures safely and confidently," says Verizon. With the watch and GizmoHub app, you'll be able to see your child's real-time location. You can also set "Safe Zones," which will notify you if your child steps beyond those predefined boundaries. Plus, you can set up School Mode and approve contacts that are allowed to call and message your child.

The watch itself is built with Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which Verizon says will "deliver super-fast performance, connectivity and enhanced battery life." However, the specs for the watch only mention a 3.7 day battery life in standby time and 3.6 hours of usage time, which isn't very enhanced. That limited battery life is also surprising, given how relatively bulky the watch is. In terms of other capabilities, it features an SOS button, which allows your child to quickly call a designated contact in case of an emergency. It supports voice calls and messaging with a QWERTY keyboard and speech-to-text, so you can easily stay in communication.

The Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure isn't just about safety. It tracks steps and "includes math games, such as Beat the Clock, to support cognitive development." That's not as many fun games or features as the new Fitbit Ace LTE, though, which does more than just count steps to encourage activity or fun games to get your kid to keep the watch on their wrist. So, if your goal is to get your child up and moving more often, the Fitbit may be the better choice.

The Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure is available in gray with a silicone band and daphne blue with a silicone or nylon band. You can purchase it starting today for $3.61 per month for 36 months or a $130 one-time payment, and it will be available in stores on June 20. You will need to have a phone line for it, though, which is a separate cost. For a limited time, if you buy one Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure, you'll get another for $85 off with a new line.