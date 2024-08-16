Key Takeaways Venu Sports faces legal issues, judge blocks launch due to competition concerns.

Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery plan to appeal and assert pro-competitive stance.

If Venu Sports returns, expect higher prices in line with other sports streaming services.

Just two weeks ago the world was formally introduced to Venu Sports , a joint venture between Disney’s ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox, that would bring all three companies’ portfolio of live sports, including coverage from the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB to a single streamer with a $43 per month fee.

However, almost immediately the service found itself in legal hot water , and on August 16, a judge ruled against the venue, effectively blocking Venu from launching later this month. The judge found that the joint venture will “substantially lessen competition and restrain trade,” and as of now the service can no longer proceed as planned.

In a joint statement, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery said it will appeal the order, saying in part, “Venu Sports is a pro-competitive option that aims to enhance consumer choice by reaching a segment of viewers who currently are not served by existing subscription options.”

So what happens now?

Right now, Venu Sports is completely blocked from launching, and even though the appeal process is underway, it will likely be several months before any resolution is found. In the meantime, sports fans can subscribe to YouTubeTV, which will broadcast all NFL Games (except Thursday Night Football on Amazon and Netflix’s Christmas games), for $72.99 per month. You can also check out other options here.

If Venu Sports does come back, it will be much more expensive

Prices will likely be on par with YouTube TV

Venu

Because the main complaint surrounding Venu Sports is that it lessens competition from other services like Fubo and YouTube TV, one of the ways that the service could theoretically come to market in the future is if it is offered at a much higher price point, more in line with other sports-focused services and bundles.

Though Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox have not said if they are going to pursue this option, it seems like the most likely compromise, and would ensure that the service could debut potentially in time for the start of the 25-26 NFL season next year.