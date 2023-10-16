The Vauxhall Corsa has been a familiar sight on our roads for years, ever since 1983. Now though, it's been reborn and, while there's still a petrol option for those who want it, the Corsa has gone full electric for its latest incarnation, with a hybrid model to follow later just for good measure. It's a bit pricey though, starting from £32,445 rising to £38,585 for the model you see here. Petrol editions start at under £20k.

This compact, five-door hatchback saloon sits on the Stellantis EMP2 platform as used by the Peugeot e-208, so it's purpose built for battery power. Meanwhile, a bold new design means that chromework has been ditched in favour of lots of moody black trim. With an interior to match, the new Vauxhall Corsa Electric looks like it means business.

Thankfully, the compact car has retained its driveability appeal and, if anything, works even better now that it comes with a fully electric powertrain. If you're new to EVs and want a great place to start via a brand you’re comfortable with, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric therefore looks like a perfect entry point.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric The Vauxhall Corsa Electric is a great choice for anyone wanting a simple EV that just works. That’s not to say the little car comes short on anything, with plenty of toys and tech to keep people happy even in the lower trim level. Buy the Ultimate model, though, and you’ve got the lot really - more than enough for most needs. Pros Practical range

Striking looks

Deceptively comfy Cons Screen resolution could be improved

Boot space a bit limited

Expensive

Chromeless character

One of the most striking visual aspects about the latest design of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric is the lack of chrome. Take a look around the car and any sign of brightwork is noticeably absent. Instead, the grey paintwork of the car I reviewed was contrasted by black trim flourishes and accents, which make the little car an interesting thing to look at.

The front end is where the use of black is most obvious, with the blanked out grille so dark it's hard to spot the Vauxhall badge. Either side of that, the clever LED Pixel Matrix headlights do a decent job of lifting the mood a little and guiding you on your way thanks to their adaptive functionality, depending on the driving scenario. But, the moody theme follows on around the lower half of the front bumper and continues across the roofline, where more black lines the window frames, windscreen and door mirrors.

There are 17-inch black alloys too, before you get to the rear end where there's a much more obvious black Vauxhall logo and Corsa spelt in black letters. A tiny black 'e' sits on the right side of the tailgate, just to point out that this is an electric car.

The sculpted rear end is perhaps one of the tastiest aspects of the overall exterior design, although the shape of the high bumper does cut into the lift-up opening somewhat. There's 267-litres of storage inside though and a 60/40 split rear seat resulting in 1,081 litres when folded down, so it's not bad.

Dark but not dreary

The inside of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric carries on with the rather dark theme. There's lots of shiny black plastic, complimented by grey across the seats and door panels. Added to that, the headliner is dark too, which basically makes the whole cockpit feel a little bit sombre. However, the dashboard is the Corsa's saving grace with some delicious flecks of colour coming from the seven-inch screen in front of the steering wheel and the central 10-inch touchscreen.

If you want to go hands-free there's 'Hey Vauxhall' voice control that works just as it should, and makes a handy way of controlling core functions, including climate controls - always a bonus if you're stressed on a school run. Of course, there is also the expected inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for those who prefer to stick to their own phones.

I rather liked the six-way adjustable front seats and plenty of neat storage cubbyholes, including one under the adjustable centre armrest.

There’s even a little bit of chrome inside too, with some highlights on physical buttons and dials plus chrome accents on the brake and accelerator pedals. Those touches combined with the screens helps to lift the overall vibe in the cockpit area. In fact, the whole feel is quite cosseting and cosy.

This is enhanced by those seats, which look surprisingly small but feel very comfy to sit on. The back seats are pretty good too, with a reasonable amount of legroom on offer considering this is a compact five-door hatchback.

Surprisingly supple

Driving the Vauxhall Corsa Electric turns out to be a nice surprise too. This is a small car, so it's more than able to hold its own as you work it through city streets. However, the EV really comes alive once you get it out on the open road thanks to 260Nm of available torque. Motorways are no problem for its powertrain, which allows you to steam along in silent comfort when you need to get a move on. The drive controls are standard switches as seen in so many other Stellantis EVs.

The next revelation is when you get out into the sticks. The Vauxhall Corsa Electric is a great little mover on rough and tumble country roads, with a suspension setup that seems more than able to take whatever you throw its way. What the suspension doesn't cover, the seating does, doing excellent job of mopping up any really challenging bumps and potholes.

As a result, it feels easy to imagine owners loving its durable feel for British roads. There's also Vauxhall's PureSense, which is a suite of driver aids that you can employ if you like the benefit of adaptive cruise control and speed sign recognition.

Top range and seamless charging

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric can handle 100kW charging, so that’ll be good for getting you from zero to 80 percent in around 30 minutes. It's possible to keep tabs on your charge status thanks to the information displayed on the screen in front of the wheel, which also shows when power is being pushed out and drawn back in thanks to regen.

The screen is a little bit reflective however, so isn't always quite as visible as it could be. Owners can also use the MyVauxhall app for power management options from their smartphones.

Verdict

Vauxhall has come up trumps with its 'less is more' Corsa Electric, with the minimalist design inside and out combining perfectly for anyone wanting a simple EV that just works. That's not to say the little car comes short on anything, with plenty of toys and tech to keep people happy even at the lower trim level. Buy the Ultimate model and you've got the lot really; well, more than enough for most needs.

What you also get with the Vauxhall Corsa Electric is something that's hugely practical for anyone living in a town or city. Add on that extra range and it'll be fine on longer runs too. In fact, the comfort levels are so impressive that during my time with it, the Corsa Electric felt much more accommodating than some larger hatchbacks we've driven. Fill it with passengers and, doubtless, the little car will be less sprightly, but as a package it generally works really well.