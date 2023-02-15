The long-awaited RPG is still coming, albeit without much of a timeline. Find out more here.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines is a cult classic of an RPG that came out all the way back in 2004 and was undeniably broken on release.

Years of patches and mods have given it a devoted following, though, thanks to its interesting role-playing systems and freedom of choice, and those fans were thrilled when a sequel was announced back in 2019. Find out everything you need to know, right here.

As we said, Bloodlines 2 was announced all the way back in 2019, but its release is sadly nowhere on the immediate horizon. It was theoretically going to come out in March 2020, but that date quickly became a thing of the past.

Everything changed in 2021, when publisher Paradox Interactive confirmed that it had taken the game's development studio, Hardsuit Labs, off the project, and reassigned it to another, unnamed studio.

This means that at present we're not sure who's making Bloodlines 2, but Paradox Interactive insists the game is still in the works, and that it's progressing well.

We would therefore keep any hopes in control about when the game could come out - anything earlier than 2024 seems very unlikely at this stage, while 2025 is also a real possibility.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 trailers

Many of the trailers released for Bloodlines 2 pre-date the game-changing development teams, and could therefore represent an older version of the game.

Nonetheless, they should give an idea of its atmosphere and aims. It was announced with the moody trailer below.

Later in 2019, the game got a gameplay demo that looked pretty impressive - you can check it out below.

There have also been some short snippets from the developers explaining the factions that the game will offer up, and probably the last major trailer for the game came in 2020, below.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 platforms

Bloodlines 2 was announced a long while ago - when it had the wraps taken off, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hadn't even been announced.

Since then, it's been confirmed that the game is therefore a cross-generation title, and should release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

However, since there's been so little communication in the last couple of years, we would wager it's likely that the game will be current-gen only when it finally resurfaces.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 story

Bloodlines 2 is set in Seattle, but you might need some background about The World of Darkness. This is the universe it's set in, one full to the brim with vampires.

The Masquerade in the game's title refers to the pact agreed to by different vampire clans - that they'll keep their existence a secret in order to mutually profit from normal humans.

Paradox Interactive

That means that Seattle and other such cities are carved up into territories owned by different clans and blood types, each with their own ways of ruling their roost.

The clans in question are below:

Thinblood

Brujah

Tremere

Toreador

Ventrue

Malkavian

Meanwhile, there are also several factions:

The Pioneers

The Camarilla

The Baron

The Newcomers

The Unseen

You'll seemingly play a newcomer to the city, one who's only recently been turned into a vampire and will be seeking to make their way.

It looks like things will be kicked off by you and other humans being transformed in an illegal Mass Embrace, which will throw the vampire world into turmoil.

Trailers have made it clear that you'll act as a sort of mercenary or fixer, working jobs for a variety of locals as you make a name for yourself.

Paradox Interactive

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 gameplay

While the gameplay we've seen from Bloodlines 2 is likely to be quite out of date, it still gives a strong indication of the sort of stuff we can expect from Bloodlines 2 eventually.

Like the first game, this will be a first-person RPG with combat and dialogue to explore.

We'll be able to build up a repertoire of vampiric skills, according to the game's website, picking from different disciplines to create a toolset that lets us play how we want.

Like any good RPG, there will be the option to avoid combat most of the time, focussing on being persuasive and charming in conversation (also aided by some powers), while stealth will also be a real option.

How smoothly all of this works is a big question since it's a hugely ambitious mixture of gameplay elements to blend. Back in 2004, the original game was fairly groundbreaking, but also fairly broken and full of bugs, so it's perhaps fitting that the sequel is taking a very, very long time to actually manifest.

