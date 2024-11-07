Key Takeaways There are new AirPlay screen sharing options coming to macOS 15.2 beta for Apple TV.

The additional screen sharing options offer flexibility and privacy.

Apple TV is also getting an update with more aspect ratio support and an improvement to Enhanced Dialogue.

Apple's AirPlay is a handy feature for easily sharing content right from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV. If you use your Mac to AirPlay with your Apple TV a lot in particular, then this new feature coming with macOS Sequoia 15.2 will give you more options than ever before.

Spotted in the macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta by MacRumors, Apple has added new AirPlay options when sharing content with your Apple TV. Previously, you could only share your entire screen with it. Now, you can choose whether to share your whole screen, or just a specific window or app, or your entire extended display (your Mac + a connected monitor).

The new AirPlay options on Mac provide more choice

The new feature adds flexibility, and also an added level of privacy when using AirPlay on your Mac on an Apple TV.

Each of the three screen sharing options will be accompanied by a brief description of what it does, so you know clearly what you are about to AirPlay on your Apple TV. I think this is a great addition to macOS and will be handy if you just want to share one particular safari page or a program, without having to cast your whole screen. If you've used Discord before and shared your screen with someone, it looks very similar to that experience, as you can choose specifically choose what screen or program you want to share.

macOS Sequoia 15.2 also includes additional Apple Intelligence features, like ChatGPT integration with Siri, and AI image generation tools.

Additional upgrades coming to tvOS as well

Support for additional aspect ratios and automatic subtitles

It's not just macOS getting a new update soon, Apple's tvOS for Apple TV is getting some attention too.

With tvOS 18.2, which is currently in beta, Apple is adding support for additional aspect ratios, including 21:9. While most TVs and monitors are 16:9 aspect ratio, 21:9 support will be great for users with ultrawide monitors or projectors.

The update is also an improvement to Apple's enhance dialog feature. Now, when you press the mute button, it will automatically turn on subtitles. Enhance dialogue launched with tvOS 18, and uses machine learning to raise the volume of dialogue in a show or movie without heavily impacting the other audio around it, like sound effects.

tvOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 are both expected to launch in December.