Summary Shoot early and snap a lot to capture the perfect moment.

Fill the frame with your subject for visual impact.

Follow the rule of thirds for balanced compositions.

Phone cameras have come a long way in the past couple of decades. As recently as 2010, it was rare for smartphone shots to look anywhere as good as something from a dedicated camera. But these days, even some budget phones can produce images comparable to a professional camera from Canon or Nikon .

That's contingent on knowing how to work within a phone's limitations, though. I come from a pro photography background, and these are some of the principles I use to get the most out of shooting with an Android phone or an iPhone .

Related Don't snap another pic without these 5 Android photo apps From amateur to pro photographer, you just can't beat these five free Android apps.

1 Shoot early, shoot a lot

The dirty secret of professional photography

The bulk of my pro work was in wedding photography, where missing a key moment could spoil the whole project. That taught me a key lesson: start shooting as soon as you spot a moment emerging and hold down the shutter until that moment is over. You don't literally need to hold down the shutter -- Android phones can't always shoot as fast as a pro camera -- but if you take a lot of photos, it's more likely you'll find the perfect frame buried in the mix. Just be sure to clear out unwanted shots later so your phone (and cloud) storage doesn't fill up with junk.

Learn to anticipate when photogenic moments are coming.

It would help if you also learned to anticipate when photogenic moments are coming. Sometimes it's obvious -- if you're at a wedding, for example, you know when the "kiss the bride" shot will happen -- but even when you're playing with your kid, watching a sports event, or hanging out with friends, think about the dynamics of the situation. Take your phone out and point it at the right place before something exciting is about to happen.

Related Zerocam made me question what I want out of a smartphone camera If you're sick of how your smartphone warps photos, there is an alternative, but it might be too extreme for most people's taste.

2 Fill the frame with your subject

Within the limits of your phone, of course

One of the most common critiques of amateur smartphone photos is that people tend to shoot from wherever they're standing, often without changing angle or zoom. Sometimes, there's no other choice, but more often, people seem to do it unconsciously -- as if their camera app is supposed to do all the work.

Many rules of composition can improve your images, but the most important thing is to fill the frame with your subject -- that's where the visual interest lies. Allow dead (empty) space only when it makes sense for your composition, say if you're shooting a street scene or a landscape. If your phone has a camera with optical zoom (i.e. non-digital), you can potentially stay put, but don't be afraid to walk closer. When possible, shift your position left, right, up, or down to find the best angle.

Simply experimenting can produce dramatic improvements.

Related The age of the annual smartphone upgrade is over... for now It might flare back to life for a few years, but I wouldn't count on it.

3 Follow the rule of thirds (unless you have a reason to break it)

The rules of composition aren't arbitrary

If you're not familiar, the rule of thirds imagines lines forming a three-by-three grid, and recommends putting your subject at one of the intersections of those lines, or at least nearby. It's easy to follow, and most camera apps (including Google's) include grid options for this reason.

There are plenty of exceptions, but you should only break the rule of thirds if you understand why you're doing it and the results look aesthetically pleasing. The rule exists to produce balanced compositions that are easily decipherable by viewers. Think of it this way -- you wouldn't watch a TV show where the actors were regularly shoved into the corners of the frame. A good director's only going to pull that trick out of their hat for special occasions.

Related Halide has made me a smartphone photography convert Your iPhone is already a good camera, Halide is an app that makes you want to use it as one.

4 Take your lighting seriously

No studio lamps necessary

Something that's easy to forget with Android photography is the importance of lighting. Most people aren't carrying studio gear as an option, and modern phones use a combination of sensor technology and software processing to support shooting in many conditions. Onboard editing tools can fix most problems short of extreme over-- or underexposure.

There's a lot more to lighting than whether something is exposed, however. Factors like angle, tint, and diffusion can make a huge difference to composition, and if you're aware of ambient lighting, you can potentially rearrange things to exploit it. Shooting a portrait of someone? Try positioning them next to a window or lamp, then experimenting with different poses to see where the light falls. Try turning down a lamp or closing a curtain if the lighting is harsh. Avoid shooting in the midday sun, if you can -- it's better to position your subject in the shade than get lighting that's both harsh and boring. It's a mix of shadows and highlights that generates the most interest.

If nothing else, remember that poorly lit photos are more likely to create noise artifacts and unwanted blur. At a night concert, simply bringing your friend next to the merch booth light could save a shot.

Related I don't know how I lived without these 14 MagSafe accessories I use these MagSafe accessories in my car, the gym, and for way more than just charging.

5 Spend some time in the editing process

Make your images pop

Photos can occasionally be perfect right out of the camera, but another trick of the pro world is that photographers will often spend hours refining their best images in apps like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop CC. Even images that look natural may have complex masks, filters, brushes, and curves. I've spent more time than I'd like to admit trying to clear up dust flakes and skin blemishes.

That level of editing is impractical for most smartphone photos, especially if you're not a pro or a hobbyist, but it's worth spending a minute or two in your phone's default editor if you really care about a photo. Often, you can tweak exposure, shadows, and highlights if there's not enough detail or increase contrast and saturation to make a photo "pop." A little cropping and image rotation can solve some composition problems.

If that's not enough, you can use something like the mobile version of Adobe Lightroom, which supports batch edits and offers some of its features for free. Google Pixel owners can take advantage of built-in AI tools that will correct problems like blur or closed eyes, or radically alter content, even inserting things that were never there.