Summary You can make Apple CarPlay better by downloading apps with niche driving features, instead of just relying on the apps you already have installed.

PlugShare is a must-have for EV drivers, while Weather on the Way is great for long roadtrips.

Overcast and VLC may expand your entertainment options.

Apple CarPlay is thoroughly integrated into the auto landscape at this point. It's not only widespread, but frequently expected, unless a car relies on Android Automotive or some proprietary OS like Tesla's. I know I'd be upset if I bought a new Kia or Hyundai and the most I could do with my iPhone is use Bluetooth audio.

I suspect a lot of people are still using the CarPlay apps baked into their iPhone, though, such as Apple Maps and Apple Podcasts. Or if not, they might only use popular third-party apps that happen to have support, like NPR, Spotify, and Google Maps. There are actually a number of apps worth tracking down specifically for their CarPlay features -- the ones below are the tip of the iceberg.

1 PlugShare

Community-supported EV charging help

Recargo

While Apple and Google are getting better at supporting EVs, and there's always your car's built-in navigation as a fallback, PlugShare can be invaluable. It's platform-agnostic and heavily community-driven -- users can submit reviews and photos, and even add new charging stations as they appear, potentially making it more accurate. You can also bookmark your favorite stations, and plan entire trips ahead of time with charging in mind.

On your iPhone, options let you filter for networks, connector types, and charging speeds -- so if you need DC fast charging, but want to avoid Tesla in favor of ChargePoint or Electrify America, you can do that. Once you're connected to CarPlay, you can navigate to nearby stations or bookmarks, or launch a planned trip. You can also switch between vehicles on the fly, say if you normally drive an Ioniq, but you're currently in your wife's Leaf.

Related 10 essential CarPlay apps I use for every road trip CarPlay apps have changed the way you get around town. These are the most useful ones to run in 2024 for navigation, communication, and more.

2 Weather on the Way

Find out what you'll really be dealing with