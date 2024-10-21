Key Takeaways Connect your Apple Watch to your Roku via iPhone to use the app as remote

Apple Watch app mimics the iPhone app features to control your Roku device

Conveniently control your Roku with your Apple Watch, replacing missing remotes

When you buy a new streaming device , you're usually actually buying two devices: the streamer and the remote. All the remotes for your different devices can quickly pile up, and the more remotes you have, the more likely it is that the one you really want is the only one that's missing.

The good news is that it's possible to control your Roku device directly from your Apple Watch, using the Roku app to create a small remote control on your wrist. You can use your Apple Watch to navigate through menus, select different channels, and even to control your Roku device using your voice. Here's how to use your Apple Watch to control your Roku.

How do I connect my Apple Watch to my Roku?

You'll need to set it up using your iPhone

In order to control your Roku from your Apple Watch, you'll need to install the Roku app on your iPhone and Apple Watch. Connecting the apps to your Roku device needs to be done through your iPhone; it's not possible to connect directly from your Apple Watch. Once you've connected to your Roku device using your iPhone, you can then use the Roku app on your Apple Watch as a remote control.

Download and install the Roku app on your iPhone. Ensure your Roku device is connected and powered on. Open the app and select the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen. The app will search for Roku devices on your network. When your Roku device is found, tap Connect Device. Once the device is connected, tap Remote. You can now use the remote on your iPhone to control your Roku device.

How do I control my Roku with my Apple Watch?

The Roku app is like a remote on your wrist