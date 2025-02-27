Summary Ever since its introduction in 2014, USB-C has been slowly-but-surely gaining traction within the tech industry.

USB-C is something of an 'everything cable,' able to perform duties that once required a slew of proprietary or single-purpose cords.

Here are 6 legacy plug standards that USB-C has rendered entirely obsolete.

Ever since its introduction back in 2014, I've remained bullish on a USB-C -powered future. I love the idea of a single cable to rule them all -- a connector that can provide plenty of data bandwidth for audio and video purposes, while simultaneously providing power to any and all electronic devices and gadgets.

Despite a number of very real and very valid complaints when it comes to USB technical standards, confusing naming conventions, and unclear consumer marketing, I still believe that USB-C has been a net positive thus far. I love that I can travel without the need to lug around a bunch of proprietary or single-use cables, and USB-C's reversibility and small size are a bonus, too.

We're still a far way off from true USB-C ubiquity, but it seems that we're inching closer each and every calendar year. Over the past several years, the plug standard has led to the demise of a number of older connector types -- here are 6 in particular that simply stood no chance in the era of USB-C.

Related Best multi and single-port USB chargers: Keep your new iPhone powered and ready More devices are coming without adapters in the box these days, so these are the best single and multi-port USB chargers to keep your tech going.

1 USB Type-A

Perhaps the most iconic plug of them all

Pocket-lint / Apple

First hitting the scene back in 1996, the humble Universal Serial Bus (USB) Type-A connector has withstood the test of time. Still a common staple on most tower PCs and some laptops, USB-A ushered in the age of universal and standardized computing protocols.

USB-A replaced the need for older peripheral connectors like PS/2 for mice and keyboards , stomping proprietary serial plugs to the curb in the process. Its ubiquity paved the way for a flourishing market of USB flash drives, USB mics and webcams , and much more.

For all intents and purposes, USB Type-C bests its USB Type-A forebearer in every appreciable metric.

Physically speaking, the connector hasn't held up quite as well -- it's symmetrical and yet non-reversible, which makes it annoying to plug in right the first time. It's also a relatively big and bulky connector by today's standards, which is why its popularity has declined in today's mobile-first computing environment.

For all intents and purposes, USB Type-C bests its USB Type-A forebearer in every appreciable metric. USB-C is smaller, reversible, and capable of more data and more power throughput, all while enabling access to an ecosystem of USB hubs , alternative modes, and more.

Related Black vs blue: why are my USB ports colored on the inside? Not all USB ports are made equal - here's why some are black, some are blue, and others are even teal colored.

2 USB Type-B

The awkward middle child of the plug world

Pocket-lint / COOYA

Most people aren't even aware that a full-sized USB Type-B port exists, and the reason for this is clear: USB B isn't widely used in consumer device contexts these days, aside from some specific instances.

Most notably, many wired printer setups have traditionally relied on USB-B to interface with host computers. You might also find the port on flatbed scanners, as well as on some older hard disk drives (HDDs) and external optical disc readers.

Today, USB-B is a relic of a bygone era.

USB-B was originally designed to be used on devices, while USB-A was meant for hosts (computers). What happened instead is that most peripherals adopted the much smaller USB Micro-B connector, which was necessary at a time when electronic gadgets were rapidly shrinking in size.

Today, USB-B is a relic of a bygone era; USB-C has negated the need for distinct device and host ports in their entirety. The connector's last major vestigial application, home printers, isn't a saving grace, either: most people now operate their printers wirelessly.

3 USB Micro-B

Possibly the most derided of the whole USB lot

Pocket-lint / UGREEN

Alongside USB-A, USB Micro-B has proven to be the most resilient USB variant of the pre-C era. In its heyday, Micro USB was everywhere: smartphones , digital cameras, gaming controllers , and just about every other small device in need of a charging port or the ability to interface with a computer.

Before Micro USB, there was a brief period in which the slightly larger Mini USB proved popular, but Micro's diminutive size ultimately won out. However, time hasn't been particularly kind to Micro USB -- many have criticized the port's finicky nature, its loose connection system, and its difficult insertion tactility.

By and large, USB-C has replaced the need for Micro USB. Mobile device makers have been fairly quick to jump on the C bandwagon, and most newly-released gadgets forgo Micro USB altogether. USB-C might be ever-so-slightly larger from a physical standpoint, but it brings with it a reversible design and much more capable data and power transfer capabilities.

4 3.5mm headphone jack

Apple decided it was time to say goodbye to the analog aux

Pocket-lint / Apple

When Apple launched the iPhone X back in 2017, it was the beginning of the end for consumer-facing headphone jacks. The tech giant controversially stripped the legacy analog audio port from its smartphones, and eventually the entire mobile industry followed suit.

These days, auxiliary ports are still an important part of most professional audio workers' toolkits, owing to low latency, hardware compatibility, among other benefits. For the average consumer, meanwhile, you can pick your poison: wireless Bluetooth headphones , or a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

USB-C itself is more than capable of providing a rich music playback experience, but your mileage will vary based on the quality of your digital-analog converter (DAC), amplifier, and other hardware variables. After all, despite Apple's message of analog tech being antiquated, audio sound waves are analog by definition.

5 Barrel-style plug

Previously the de facto PC charging standard