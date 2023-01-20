Those in the United States will wait a little longer for the phone to charge.

Buyers of the OnePlus 11 will have to deal with two different charging rates depending on which part of the world they happen to live in, it seems.

A new report claims that the version of the OnePlus 11 sold in the United States will be limited to just 80W SuperVOOC charging, while the one OnePlus already sells in China supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. What's more, the version of the phone that will be sold internationally will also offer the same 100W solution for speedier charging times.

The difference in charging technology means that the OnePlus 11 sold in the United States will charge more slowly than the model that will be sold everywhere else on the planet.

91Mobiles reports that there was previously a suggestion that the US model might not be the only one limited to 80W charging, with all international OnePlus 11 handsets thought to be limited in the same way. Thankfully that's now been clarified, although it is unlikely to be too much consolation to anyone living on that side of the pond.

In terms of other international OnePlus 11 news, it's thought that the global model will come with 16GB of RAM. That's notable because the Chinese version only has 12GB, while the one that is expected to go on sale in India on 7 February is set to have even less - just 8GB.

Other notable global specifications include a 6.7-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 9 Gen 2 chip, with a trio of cameras around the back. A 50-megapixel main camera will handle most things, while a 16-megapixel camera will be in charge of selfie production.