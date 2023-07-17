If you're in the market for a new Mac you might want to consider waiting a little while before you place that order - because it could soon be made old by a brand-new model.

That's assuming a new report of updated M3 Macs being announced in October 2023 turns out to be true, and given its source there's a good chance that it might well do that. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is normally on the money when discussing Apple's plans for these products and now he says that Apple could well hold a Mac launch in October. If true, there is a new 13-inch MacBook Air on the way as well as at least two more Macs.

New Macs en-route

Writing in the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that "October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro."

As noted, those hoping for refreshed versions of Apple's best MacBooks, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, will have to wait. October will come too soon for those and instead, we should look for M3 Pro and M3 Max chips to power those models in the first half of 2024.

The same is likely to be the case for the 15-inch MacBook Air as well. While the 13-inch model is expected to get an M3 chip this October, the 15-inch version will have only been around for a few months at that point and is likely to have to wait until next year for its next update.

The same M3 chip that will power Apple's updated Macs will also likely arrive in the new 2023 iPad Pro models with an October release timeframe again expected. Gurman has previously said that we shouldn't expect any huge design changes this year and he again reiterated that stance in this week's newsletter.

There is plenty to look forward to before we get anywhere near October of course. September will likely see the arrival of the iPhone 15 lineup including the high-end iPhone 15 Pro. Updated Apple Watches are also expected to be announced at the same time including the first Apple Watch Ultra refresh. It isn't clear what that will be called, but Apple Watch Ultra 2 seems a good bet until we're told differently. A new Apple Watch SE will likely round out a trio of new Apple Watch releases.