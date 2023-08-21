Microsoft/Pocket-lint Windows 11 Pro $40 $200 Save $160 Save nearly 86 per cent on this professional-grade operating system software right now. With extra security features and a friendlier UI, the Windows 11 Pro is worth the upgrade. $40 at StackSocial

Whether you're working from home or taking your laptop on the go, using the most updated software gives you a major leg up - and not just because of the handy security updates. New software brings along new features like a seamless UI, biometric login, and Wake & Lock technology that can make your workflow easier and more secure. And if you're still using an older version of Windows, there's good news: You can update to Windows 11 Pro - the latest professional OS - for only $33.

Why you should take advantage of the Windows 11 Pro deal now

First and foremost, Windows 11 Pro isn't cheap, costing over $200 most days to obtain the software. So, when you can save over $160 to enhance your software - and even software - experience, it's well-worth the investment. Coming with an all-new interface, Windows 11 Pro is the most navigable Windows Pro iteration. Coupled with new widgets, a snappier screen space layout, and the ability to upgrade your Touchscreen experience, Windows Pro 11 lends itself to a seamless multitasking experience on your laptop or desktop.

Other big upgrades involve enhanced security features such as an enhanced biometrics login, so you can have encrypted authorization for logging in and even installing apps. You'll also get Smart App Control, a special feature that checks any apps you or your kids install on the laptop and makes sure its reputable and safe for installation. As a tech writer and editor, I can confidently say these security features are well worth your dollar for peace of mind.

My personal favorite feature, though, is the Wake & Lock. When you approach your laptop, it automatically unlocks the machine and is ready for use. When you walk away from your laptop, it automatically senses you’ve left and locks your laptop. Not to mention Windows 11 Pro is the only operating system from Windows to feature Microsoft Remote Desktop, so you can remote into your laptop or desktop to get your work done (or send those late-afternoon emails when you’ve stepped away from your home office).

At $40, this is a great deal that you don't want to miss. We're not sure when this deal will come to an end, so be sure to pick it up sooner rather than later to score these massive savings.