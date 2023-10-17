Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock $67 $200 Save $133 This multi-access smart lock allows entry through numerous methods. The coolest is the three-dimensional fingerprint scanner that reads prints in less than a second, but you can also open the door with a passcode, a RFID key fob, the Sifely smartphone app or a regular old key. When paired with a wireless gateway, you can even lock and unlock it remotely. $67 at Amazon

Home security is an increasingly important subject as we head into holiday travel and package season. We're not trying to be alarmist, but as cities become more chaotic, and you step away from your home more frequently, it never hurts to invest in smart security. So, if your front door is still protected by an old-fashioned mechanical lock, it might be time to upgrade. And with $133 off the retail price, this Sifely keyless entry door lock is a great pick.

Why should you get a Sifely Smart Lock?

There are numerous smart lock brands on the market. We have a huge guide to the best smart locks here, if you want to see how different models compare. But for a combination of price and performance that's hard to beat, this Sifely keyless entry system is pretty choice. One of the most attractive features that it has is the multiple different ways to effect entry. You can have a physical key cut and use that, or program a passcode.

The lock supports a staggering 250 separate codes, which can be permanent, time-limited, single-use and more, and their usage can all be tracked through the phone app. One of the coolest ways to unlock the door is through the biometric fingerprint scanner, which takes clear readings in under 0.3 seconds. The lock can store up to 150 fingerprints.

Using the Sifely Wi-Fi Gateway, sold separately, you can network the smart lock into your home network and connect multiple entrances together, as well as enable voice control through Amazon Alexa devices like the Echo. It's simple to operate that way, but it does require you to provide the passcode to unlock the door by voice control.

This is a multifaceted smart lock that's great for numerous purposes, from homeowners to AirB&B renters. The lock requires four AA batteries to operate, and Sifely promises a year of battery life between changes. Installation is simple and Sifely provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, 1-year product warranty and lifetime customer support. Can't beat that for 66 per cent off.