For parents and students, back-to-school is one of the most significant shopping times of the year. Students need a lot of stuff to ensure the year goes smoothly, and one crucial device is a tablet. Currently, you can save $100 off the regular price of the iPad mini through Amazon. It's the smallest, most portable iPad model, making it perfect for carrying from classroom to classroom. At $399.99, it's a no-brainer!

Why you should buy the iPad mini (2021)

You'll find plenty of praise for the iPad mini on Pocket-lint, and it's well deserved. Starting with the score, we gave it a perfect 5 out of 5. We don't hand out perfect scores too often, so for the smaller iPad to get such a great score is something special.

"Overall, the iPad mini commands its own space in the market. It isn't trying to be a laptop replacement, rather something much more portable. Ultimately it's the tablet that's proud to be just that," reads our iPad mini review.

One of the standout features of the iPad mini is the support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, especially for students. You can use it to take notes quickly and easily, and if you're into art, you can do all kinds of drawing and painting with the power of Apple's latest stylus.

Our review spoke about the overall usability of the iPad mini, saying, "The ability to use it one-handed will appeal to many. The speed, performance, and connectivity options make this an uncompromising entrant into the tablet space too. And those who opt to get an Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) will also benefit from the ability to draw, sketch, and note-take."

The only slight gripe from our review was the price, but this $100 discount fixes that problem, putting the small tablet right in the sweet price for value and performance.