This article is sponsored by OBSBOT. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

When it comes to webcams, the days of blurry, static images and subpar video quality are over. Enter OBSBOT, the pioneer in AI-powered imaging technology, offering innovative solutions that make traditional webcams look outdated. Whether you’re a gamer, a content creator, a streamer, or a remote worker, OBSBOT cameras redefine how we capture and share moments, blending advanced features with ease of use.

With Black Friday deals just around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest.

Since its inception in 2016, OBSBOT has been at the forefront of AI imaging technology. The brand introduced the first PTZ AI webcam in 2019 and continues to push boundaries with innovative features like gesture control and voice commands. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a gamer, or a professional, OBSBOT cameras bring premium quality and functionality to your fingertips.

The OBSBOT Tiny 2: AI brilliance for everyone

Obsbot Tiny 2 $254 $299 Save $45 $254 at OBSBOT

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 sets a new benchmark for smart webcams. Packed with cutting-edge AI features and powered by a 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor, this camera delivers exceptional video quality and versatility.

Auto tracking with auto zoom

Featuring a 2-axis gimbal and a Deep Learning Neural Network Algorithm, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 ensures that you're always in focus, even during dynamic movements. Whether you’re streaming gameplay or presenting in a virtual meeting, the camera tracks your movements seamlessly, adjusting the zoom dynamically for a polished video experience.

Gesture control 2.0

Forget about fumbling with buttons. With intuitive hand gestures, you can zoom in or out or direct the camera’s focus effortlessly. Imagine demonstrating a technique in a cooking tutorial—just an "L" shape gesture and the camera does the rest.

Hands-free voice control

Say goodbye to interruptions. With voice commands, you can operate the camera completely hands-free. Perfect for busy professionals navigating virtual meetings or streamers who want to stay immersed in their content.

Unmatched video quality with ultra large CMOS sensor

The 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor ensures superior dynamic range, vibrant colors, and clarity, even in low-light conditions. Whether you're live streaming, vlogging, or joining a late-night conference call, you’ll look your best.

4x faster focusing

Equipped with All-Pixel Auto Focus technology, the Tiny 2 focuses with lightning speed, making it an excellent choice for fast-paced environments like gaming streams or dynamic live events.

Additional features for an enhanced experience

Dual native ISO : Flawlessly adapts to both bright and dim lighting conditions.

: Flawlessly adapts to both bright and dim lighting conditions. Privacy protection 2.0 : Ensures peace of mind with advanced sleep mode settings and customisable background uploads.

: Ensures peace of mind with advanced sleep mode settings and customisable background uploads. USB 3.0 transmission: Achieves uncompressed, low-latency video for real-time streaming.

Who is the OBSBOT Tiny 2 suitable for?

OBSBOT

Gamers

Quick focus and sharp tracking elevate streaming quality, making every gaming session feel professional.

Streamers

The dynamic auto-tracking and gesture controls create engaging, interactive streams.

Remote workers

Hands-free controls and premium video quality make virtual meetings seamless and stress-free.

Content creators

With smooth tracking and superior clarity, crafting tutorials or behind-the-scenes content has never been easier.

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite: Affordable excellence

OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite $143 $179 Save $36 $143 at OBSBOT

For those seeking AI-powered features on a budget, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite is the ideal choice. While more affordable, it doesn’t skimp on the features that matter most.

4K imaging

The 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor delivers crystal-clear 4K video at 30fps, ensuring every detail is captured beautifully.

Intelligent auto tracking

Like its counterpart, the Tiny 2 Lite excels in keeping you in focus with a 2-axis gimbal and Deep Learning algorithms. Whether you’re teaching an online class or hosting a live Q&A, you’ll always stay centered.

Gesture control 2.0

Use simple hand movements to control zoom and tracking, making it ideal for creators demonstrating skills or instructors explaining complex topics.

Preset modes for productivity

Customise PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) positions, tracking modes, and image settings in advance. Switch effortlessly between tasks, from Zoom meetings to live-streamed tutorials.

Privacy and audio enhancements

Advanced noise-cancelling microphones ensure crystal-clear audio, while privacy features like Device Auto Sleep protect your personal space when the camera isn’t in use.

Who is the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite suitable for?

OBSBOT

Budget-conscious creators

Get UHD 4K quality without breaking the bank.

Remote workers

Reliable focus and clear audio improve virtual collaboration.

Educators

Perfect for interactive virtual classes with superior tracking and audio.

Why buy OBSBOT cameras on Black Friday?

Black Friday offers an unmissable opportunity to snag OBSBOT cameras at unbeatable prices:

These prices won’t last beyond Black Friday, running from November 21 to December 2, 2024. Both models offer cutting-edge AI tech, making them a worthy addition to any tech arsenal. From seamless video calls to interactive live streams, these cameras take your content and communication to the next level.

Elevate your video experience

OBSBOT cameras are more than just webcams—they’re smart tech tools designed to empower gamers, content creators, streamers, and remote workers. From the premium Tiny 2 to the budget-friendly Tiny 2 Lite, these devices redefine what a webcam can do.

With Black Friday deals offering significant discounts, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup and take your video experience to the next level. Don’t wait—grab your OBSBOT camera today and unlock a new level of creativity and productivity!