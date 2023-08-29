Amazon has some crazy deals on Intel-powered gaming laptops right now, including some for as much as 33 per cent off the regular price. Whether you want an absolute top-of-the-line gaming monster or something a little more budget-friendly, there's a discounted gaming laptop for you. These all feature high-end Intel processors and laptop GPUs, making playing your favorite video games an absolute dream.
With Starfield right around the corner and Baldur's Gate 3 having just hit the market, there's never been a better time to take home an awesome gaming laptop at a steep discount.
Best discounted gaming laptops
MSI Stealth GS66 15.6
This gaming laptop is a beast with its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 360Hz display, Intel Core i9-12900H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD. For $1,700, it's quite an incredible deal since it normally sells for $2,500.
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15
For the gamer who needs to have it all, this Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is the one to get. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, and a 15.6-inch 240Hz display. It's normally more than $2,000, but right now, it's on sale for $1,450.
Acer Nitro 5
This gaming laptop is perfect for the gamer on a budget. It has slightly more modest specs with its Intel Core i5-12500H processor and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, but it also has a more palatable price of $730 thanks to the Amazon sale.
Other gaming laptop deals
- ASUS TUF F17 Laptop - $700, 22% off - Intel Core i5-11400H processor and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
- Dell G15 5520 15.6 Inch Laptop - $950, 21% off - Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Geforce RTX 3060 GPU
- MSI Vector GP66 Laptop - $1,600, 24% off - Intel Core i9-12900H processor and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU