Amazon has some crazy deals on Intel-powered gaming laptops right now, including some for as much as 33 per cent off the regular price. Whether you want an absolute top-of-the-line gaming monster or something a little more budget-friendly, there's a discounted gaming laptop for you. These all feature high-end Intel processors and laptop GPUs, making playing your favorite video games an absolute dream.

With Starfield right around the corner and Baldur's Gate 3 having just hit the market, there's never been a better time to take home an awesome gaming laptop at a steep discount.

Best discounted gaming laptops

MSI Stealth GS66 15.6 $1700 $2500 Save $800 This gaming laptop is a beast with its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 360Hz display, Intel Core i9-12900H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD. For $1,700, it's quite an incredible deal since it normally sells for $2,500. $1700 at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 $1450 $2050 Save $600 For the gamer who needs to have it all, this Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is the one to get. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, and a 15.6-inch 240Hz display. It's normally more than $2,000, but right now, it's on sale for $1,450. $1450 at Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 $730 $1000 Save $270 This gaming laptop is perfect for the gamer on a budget. It has slightly more modest specs with its Intel Core i5-12500H processor and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, but it also has a more palatable price of $730 thanks to the Amazon sale. $730 at Amazon

Other gaming laptop deals