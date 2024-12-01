Key Takeaways Use an emulator to create your own gaming system.

If you've bought or received a new desktop PC, you may be wondering what to do with the one you already have. You can disassemble and sell the old components, or you might even consider throwing away your old desktop setup. However, before you drive to your local electronics recycling center, you might want to think about holding onto your old desktop. I've been thinking of ways to transform my hardware as it ages, and here's what I'm considering with my old desktop as soon as I get a new one.

1 Use an emulator to create your own gaming system

Make your old desktop a home arcade machine

I've always wanted a stand-up arcade machine in my home. Unfortunately, due to cost and the size constraints of my apartment, it's not going to happen anytime soon. However, I can turn my old desktop into one, and depending on how much I want to dedicate to the project, I could even create a small housing for the desktop to give it that old arcade machine feel.

Even the slowest of old desktops will have enough power to run many of the classic arcade games, as well as games from more modern systems such as the Nintendo 64 and SNES. You will need a bit more power to get an emulator running for more graphically intensive systems such as the GameCube and PlayStation 2, but most desktops produced in the past five years should be able to handle these systems as well with ease.

The world of emulation is as open-ended as it is complex. There are a lot of different emulators out there, and the same goes for ROMs. If you're looking for an easy way to get started with emulation, I would recommend checking out something like Emulation Station, which can be a useful way to learn about emulation and get started with your favorite games.

2 Create a home media server

Quit paying for streaming and create your own platform

It's no secret that streaming subscription prices have gotten out of control. If you subscribe to the base plans for Netflix, Hulu, and Max, you're already spending $27 a month, and that's for the versions that mostly include ads. I have a large collection of my favorite movies on Blu-ray, yet I find myself watching movies I already own on disc on streaming services -- so if you're like me, why not build your own Plex server?

Plex has been around for nearly two decades, and it's arguably the most accessible it's ever been right now. There's a wide range of tutorial videos, forum answers, and guides on how to set up a Plex server, but when it comes to hardware, an old desktop is perfect. Once you have your desktop set up with Plex, you can use any of the various ways to remotely access your desktop to access your Plex server from a wide range of devices.

Everything you need to know to get started with a Plex server can be found on Plex's quick start guide. If you are familiar with Linux, you can push your Plex server further, but Plex on Windows functions perfectly fine for my own use-cases, which is hosting a library of movies to watch on my TV.

3 Create your own home security camera

A low-cost alternative to an expensive security system

It's cheaper than ever to set up your own security cameras, but if you already have an old desktop and a webcam lying around, you can make your own home security camera for free. There are a few different free applications you can install to do this -- I've used iSpyConnect in the past and would recommend it to anyone looking for an easy-to-use free security camera application that runs well on older desktops.

This also works great on an old laptop thanks to the built-in webcam, but a desktop with a USB-powered webcam connected to a desktop will work all the same. Different programs will have different functions, and some require a subscription service to access things like remote viewing and access to multi-camera setups. Ultimately, whichever software you decide to pick will come down to your personal needs, but for me, iSpyConnect's Agent DVR offers what I would want to do with my old desktop, security camera wise.

4 Try out a new operating system

Install a lightweight operating system and use your old desktop as a learning tool

Depending on the size of your old desktop, it could make for a great guest computer or a secondary computer. If you've ever been curious about Linux-based operating systems or a lightweight operating system such as Chrome OS, now would be a perfect time to carve out time to play around on your old desktop. There's a wide range of lightweight Linux distros you can choose from, or you can pick something like Chrome OS, which has a significantly easier learning curve than Linux.

I have a lot of family and friends that come to visit throughout the year, and I like having a second computer in my guest room so that anyone staying can quickly look things up, draft an email, or get some work done while staying with me. The good news is that it's free to install Chrome Flex and most Linux distros on your old Windows desktop, so you can get everything set up and running in no time.

5 Donate processing power for scientific research

Help researchers solve equations and research diseases with your old desktop

Did you know you could donate your old desktop processing power to help researchers at the University of California Berkeley solve problems in a wide range of subjects? It's true for subjects like astronomy, infectious diseases, mathematics, and more. You just need to sign up for the BIONIC program hosted by the University of California, or any other volunteer computing research project, and connect your idle desktop.

By engaging with the BIONIC projects and projects like this, your old desktop can take on a new purpose that might even contribute to saving someone's life.