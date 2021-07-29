With the pace of smartphone evolution moving so fast, there's always something waiting in the wings. No sooner have you spied the latest handset, that there's anticipation for the next big thing.

Here we look at those phones that haven't yet launched, the upcoming phones for 2023. We'll be updating this list on a regular basis, with those device rumours we think are credible and exciting.

As for already-launched handsets, we've rounded up the best smartphones of 2022 elsewhere - those we consider to be the best across all platforms.

The upcoming generation of phones

Before we dive into the detail, here are some of the anticipated handsets for 2023 and beyond:

Google Pixel Fold

Huawei Mate X3

Oppo Find X6 Pro

OnePlus V Fold and V Flip

Nothing Phone (2)

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel G10/Pixel 7 Ultra

Motorola Razr(s) 2023

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

New Microsoft Surface foldable

Google Pixel Fold

Google hasn't confirmed this one, but the rumours surrounding the foldable pixel have been circling for a long time.

Rumours of the folding Google Pixel have been around since 2019, and the company still hasn't launched one or even confirmed that there's a release any time in the near future. Recent news on the device suggests Google isn't happy with it and has delayed its launch. It is expected to be a book-style foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but more compact. Over the first few months of 2023, we saw a number of fresh rumours surrounding the device, including some detailed renders, and a possible sighting on a New York subway.

Huawei Mate X3

Pocket-lint

The Mate XS 2 was launched in 2022 and the Mate X3 is predicted to follow soon.

Having already launched the outward-folding Mate XS 2 in summer 2022, it's been claimed the company will launch the inward-folding Mate X3 next. December 2022 was slated as the timeframe to look out for, but it's not been confirmed as yet. It's expected to be slimmer and more durable than its predecessor.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Ice Universe - Weibo

The next Find X series flagship is claimed to feature a revamped design and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is going to be one of the first phones running the Snapdragon 8 gen 2 platform and is likely to appear at the beginning of 2023. Leaked renders show a radical redesign with a prominent circular camera housing right in the middle of the phone's rear, complete with four new matte pastel colours.

OnePlus V Fold and V Flip

Oppo

At its OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 launch event, the manufacturer teased the upcoming launch of its first foldable phone(s), which are going to be launched in the third quarter of 2023. It's been rumoured that - like its parent company, Oppo, it will launch both horizontal and vertical (flip) style foldable smartphones. Beyond that, we don't know a huge amount, but it's safe to assume that they'll be tweaked versions of the Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip.

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing - Carl Pei's relatively new company - has announced that it intends to expand into the US, and that will include the second generation Nothing Phone. The company has also confirmed that - unlike its first model - this phone is going to be powered by a flagship-grade chipset. Specifically, that's going to be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform, not the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It's expected to launch in the second half of 2023.

Apple iPhone 15 range

Pocket-lint

As surely as night follows day, Apple releases a new range of iPhones every year. iPhone 14 have just launched, and that means next year we'll see iPhone 15.

Despite iPhone 14 still being a new device, rumours about the next generation iPhone 15 have already started. Apple has already confirmed the move from Lightning to USB-C, while other rumours speculate that Apple will move from physical buttons to solid-state/haptic buttons, and further leaks suggest a move to 120Hz displays for all models. The next models will almost certainly land in September/October 2023.

Pixel G10/Pixel 7 Ultra

Pocket-lint

The Pixel G10 is a bit of a mystery device, in that all we've heard is that it's in the works and that has the same display as the 7 Pro.

Following rumours of the Pixel 7a series, another unannounced Pixel device broke cover. The Pixel G10 has been discovered, but it seems no one really knows what it is. It's supposed to feature a large 6.7-inch QuadHD display - like the Pixel 7 Pro - and it could be the Pixel 7 Ultra, but we're unsure on this one.

Google Pixel 7a 'family'

Pocket-lint

Almost as soon as the Pixel 7 was announced, the 7a series was teased on Amazon.

In something of a surprising move, Amazon offered up pre-registration for the 'Google Pixel 7a family' almost as soon as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were launched. Since then, we've got a better glimpse at the full picture of this phone. It's said to feature a 6.1-inch 90Hz display, feature a design reminiscent of the Pixel 7, and a dual camera system. It's also said to feature the same second gen Tensor processor from Google.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Pocket-lint

Rumours have already started up for Samsung's next foldable flagship, and it's sounding a lot like Samsung has taken onboard criticism and is addressing a couple of consumer pain points. One of those is the crease on the display. It's been suggested that the next model will feature a droplet curve in the display to avoid that easily visible, distinct crease and remove the gap when closed. Some rumours have even suggested we could see a silo for the S Pen built into the frame of the phone, but more recent suggestion states that isn't the case, so it's a bit of an unknown.

Motorola Razr(s) 2023

91mobiles / Pocket-lint

It's been claimed that Motorola could launch two Razr phone models in 2023, following the Razr 2022 from last year. So far, we've seen images leaked - both digital renders and physical product photos - showing a device with a much larger cover display. In fact, the display takes up nearly all of the available space on the cover, with the dual camera system punched through it. We don't know much about the rumoured second model, but could the second one be a larger-screened foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold, or will Motorola build something like the Rizr concept using its rollable prototype display?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi

Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed the Mix Fold 3 exists, but rumours around the product are ramping up already. It's expected to land in the third quarter of 2023, and that's about all that's been said about it so far. It will, undoubtedly, be powered by whatever is the most high-end platform from Qualcomm's Snapdragon team, and will likely only be available in China.

Microsoft Surface foldable

Microsoft

Having tried two generations of Surface Duo - with two screens that fold shut - it's been said that Microsoft has shelved plans for a third generation and is, instead, working on a phone with one large foldable screen instead. If so, it could see the Microsoft Surface foldable work more like a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and not a two-screened smartphone with a hinge.