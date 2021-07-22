If you're the proud owner of a Meta Quest, Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro VR headset then you've no doubt been on the lookout for what's coming next in terms of available games. There are already awesome games available on the platform and elsewhere with Oculus Link and PCVR games but we're often watching out for future games too.

As you'd expected there are numerous VR experiences coming in the next few months. So ready your wishlist, because we're about to take you on an exciting journey of future content.

Ghostbusters Rise of the Ghost Lord

What's more exciting than being able to jump into VR, strap on a proton pack and continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy? Ghostbusters Rise of the Ghost Lord not only looks fantastic but also features co-op gameplay. So busting ghosts will be plenty of fun, just remember not to cross the streams.

Dead Hook

Dead Hook appears to be an intense action-packed VR experience that Quest owners will love. This is a heady mix of roguelike and shooter-style game that lets you customise the way you play and dive headlong into the action. As you'll see from the trailer there's plenty of blood and gore and monster-smashing action too.

"In this explosive mix of roguelike and shooter genres, you will customize your character and weapons with buffs and upgrades to make each run unique. The game also offers a complete story: experience the thrill of uncovering the long-hidden secrets of Resaract and the complex interplay between AI and humanity."

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue VR

Game type: Horror-puzzle game

Publisher: TinyBuild

See it on the Quest store

23 May 2023

If you want to play something a little different then Hello Neighbor may pique your interest. This is a horror-puzzle game with a difference. You'll be creeping into your neighbour's house to save your friend while all the while trying to outsmart your neighbour and get the upper hand. There are loads of environmental puzzles to solve and the promise of a clever non-linear design that allows you to explore all the mysteries in your own way.

Horror Bar VR

Game type: Simulator

Publisher: VR Factory Games S.A.

See it on the Quest store

TBA

Horror Bar VR is a zombie game with a difference, it's actually a simulation where you're serving up hungry and thirsty zombies. Certainly a nice break from the usual norm of zombie shooters out there!

Hellsweeper VR

Game type: Roguelike first-person combat game

Publisher: VertigoGames

See official site

Q2 2023

Hellsweeper VR is set to offer some intense combat in a Roguelike first-person game that includes wall-running, power-sliding and all sorts of other intense mechanics to keep the action coming thick and fast. It has loads of actions and is apparently likely to have both a roguelike mode and sandbox mode to keep things engaging.

GTA San Andreas

At Facebook Connect, Oculus revealed that the Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Quest 2. Apparently, this VR imagining of the San Andreas has been in development for quite some time and should certainly be an interesting revisit to this episode in the series in a new way.