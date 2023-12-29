Key Takeaways Marvel games beyond 2023 include Wolverine, Blade, Iron Man, a Black Panther game, and an untitled World War 2 game.

According to leaked data from Insomniac, Marvel's Wolverine may be released closer to 2026.

The collaboration between Marvel and EA will bring several new games, including a Black Panther game.

Although Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 may not have clinched the Game of the Year award at this year's The Game Awards, the future still looks bright for Marvel video games. Beyond 2023, there is a genuinely diverse slate of Marvel games set to come out from a range of studios.

1 Marvel's Wolverine

Hack-and-slash style game coming in 2025

Insomniac Games

In September 2021, Insomniac announced Spider-Man 2, but they had one more trick up their sleeve. At the same time, they also announced that a Wolverine video game was being developed. Given the praise that has been heaped onto Insomniac's Spider-Man games, it's easy to see how anticipation has built for the possibility of a good, fun Wolverine hack-and-slash style game. Up to this point, the game seemed to aim for a 2025 release exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

However, a massive amount of data regarding Insomniac's next few projects was recently leaked following a data breach. The leak indicates that Wolverine might release more towards 2026. The leak also detailed some other potential future Insomniac-made Marvel games, from obvious projects such as Spider-Man 3 to surprises such as Venom and X-Men games.

2 Marvel's Blade

Bethesda Softworks

This game was just announced at The Game Awards as the latest project by Arkane Lyon. Arkane Lyon released their last game, Deathloop, in 2021 to much critical praise. Prior to Deathloop, the studio gained attention throughout the 2010s with the Dishonored series. Given their impressive track record over the last ten years, it will be more than interesting to see what Arkane Lyon makes of a Blade video game.

If nothing else, it will likely be a better foray into vampire-based games than Arkane Austin's Redfall. Unlike Arkane Lyon's last few releases, Blade is set to be a third-person game. No platforms have been announced for the game yet, but given Microsoft's ownership of Bethesda Softworks, it's safe to assume that Marvel's Blade will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

3 Marvel's Iron Man

Electronic Arts

Last September, EA revealed that Motive Studio was developing a single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game. This past January, Motive Studio's Dead Space Remake was released to strong critical praise. A month after the release of Dead Space Remake, Marvel's Iron Man entered full production. Motive Studio also developed Star Wars Squadron, and Olivier Proulx is attached to Marvel's Iron Man as an Executive Producer. Proulx previously produced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Eidos-Montréal.

While that game's release was bogged down by the lackluster release of Marvel's Avengers the previous year, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a genuinely great game. Marvel's Iron Man is set to be the first of several new games to come out of a collaboration between Marvel and EA.

4 Black Panther

Electronic Arts

Another of the slated games to come out of the Marvel and EA collaboration is the Black Panther game. There's no official title yet, but the brand-new studio, Cliffhanger Games, is developing the game. The game was officially announced back in July, and not a lot is known about the game. Kevin Stephens, the head of the newly-established Cliffhanger Games, said about the game that "our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

The team at Cliffhanger Games that will be working on this Black Panther game is said to be composed of industry veterans who have worked on the likes of Halo, Call of Duty, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, and God of War.

5 Untitled Skydance Marvel Game

Skydance New Media

One final Marvel game in the pipe is an untitled World War 2 set game that revolves around a group of playable characters. Most notably, the game has Amy Hennig attached to the development with the fledgling studio Skydance New Media. Hennig is most well-known for her creative director and writer role in the first three Uncharted games.

While the game has no title just yet, it is known that it will take place during the Second World War and that players will be able to cycle between playing Steve Rogers' Captain America and one of his Howling Commandos and Black Panther. However, given the setting, the Black Panther present in this game won't be T'Challa but will instead be his grandfather, Azzuri. Players will also be able to control a Wakandan spy.

Round-up

While the five games listed above have all been confirmed, there is still at least one more EA-published Marvel game that has yet to be announced. Additionally, the Insomniac leaks show that there will likely be another three Marvel games aside from their Wolverine game coming out over the next six years. No matter how you cut it, there is plenty to look forward to in the realm of Marvel games in the coming years.