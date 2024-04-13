Key Takeaways Biomorph introduces a unique twist on Metroidvanias where you take on forms to explore and combat.

Children of the Sun offers a supernatural sniper experience with puzzle-solving elements.

No Rest for the Wicked promises an isometric action RPG with potential similar to the Ori games.

Between AAA juggernauts and low-profile indies attempting to find a niche, there are too many games released in any given month for the average gamer to keep track of. Even in months when the releases seem a bit slow, such as April, there are still dozens of titles coming out. That's not even counting games that are out on one platform but are making their debut on others.

April lacks the big names we've had in the early months of the year, such as Final Fantasy or Dragon's Dogma, but it is a perfect time to check out some smaller, more experimental games. If you're looking for something to pick up this month but feel as if this is a dead month, there are quite a few titles on the way that might be right up your alley. Here are some of the best games coming out this April that you should put on your radar.

1 Biomorph

Become your prey

Biomorph Release Date April 5 Developer Lucid Dreams Studio $20 at Steam

If January's release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gave you an appetite for more great Metroidvanias, don't overlook Biomorph. This game boasts a slick art style that looks like a classic cartoon brought to life, but with a dark edge to everything. The twist this title introduces is that you're not gaining access to new areas just by acquiring new items or abilities, but by taking on the form of the various monsters you defeat in the world. They offer utility both in traversal and in combat. Your default character also comes with an arsenal of weapons that you can unlock and upgrade, and there's an entire town-building system on top of everything else. This is a meaty game for you to sink your teeth into and get lost in its dark corners.

2 Children of the Sun

Don't miss

Children of the Sun Release Date April 9 Developer René Rother See at Steam

You are one girl with one bullet. Can you figure out how to take down an entire cult? Children of the Sun is a sniper game, but with a supernatural twist that changes it from a shooter into something more like a 3D puzzle. You are placed in an environment and need to take out every target on the map with a single shot, which should be impossible. However, you can guide the bullet in impossible ways to curve, bounce, and trigger environmental effects to eliminate everyone with one magical shot. There are multiple ways to approach and solve each level, which encourages you to replay them to find the most efficient path.

3 No Rest for the Wicked (early access)

First look

No Rest for the Wicked Release Date April 18 Developer Moon Studios See at Steam

So technically, this game isn't fully releasing this month but rather entering early access. Still, what I've seen so far of No Rest for the Wicked has me interested enough to want to get my hands on it as soon as possible. This is coming from Moon Studios, which previously made the two Ori games, but No Rest is not another Metroidvania. This is an isometric action RPG where you play as a member of a group of warriors sworn to battle the Pestilence. You can already see for yourself how good the game looks, and if it controls as well as the Ori games, this will be a game to keep tabs on as it gets updated.

4 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Classic tactics

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Release Date April 23 Developer Rabbit and Bear Studios $50 at Amazon

The makers of the original Suikoden games broke off on their own and formed a new studio to crowdfund a spiritual successor when they were unable to make an official sequel. The fans showed that they wanted another large-scale turn-based JRPG by instantly funding the project, and now we can finally see the fruits of that labor. Just like the Suikoden series, you play as a small group of main characters building up a massive army to save your kingdom. You build up your team with a massive roster of characters and classes with different skills and weapons and encounter one-on-one duels during key story moments. Tactical games with beautiful art styles like this have been on the rise, so don't miss out on this one.

5 Sand Land

One last Toriyama adventure

Sand Land Release Date April 26 Developer ILCA $60 at Amazon

Based on the manga and anime series of the same name by the late, great Akira Toriyama of Dragon Ball fame, Sand Land is a Mad Max-style game where you engage in vehicular and hand-to-hand combat. You play as a little pink monster named Beelzebub, the fiend prince, alongside a cast of colorful characters. You are free to build and customize your own vehicles based on the parts you collect and turn your small outpost into a thriving city over time. There is a massive world to explore, filled with the style of characters, monsters, and vehicles that only Toriyama could create. If you have only ever seen, read, or played Dragon Ball, Sand Land will be a familiar yet distinct adventure.​​​​​​​

6 Stellar Blade

Stellar combat

Stellar Blade Release Date April 26 Developer SHIFT UP Corporation $70 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-budget, AAA release for April, Stellar Blade is your answer. This game falls somewhere between a souls-like and a character action game in which you face off with tough enemies that require careful blocking, parrying, and dodging, but you also have access to a suite of combos and abilities. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with mystery and danger, but also a lingering sense of beauty and sadness. The story itself focuses on Eve, a soldier stranded on an Earth overtaken by an alien force called the Naybita. Whether or not the story can nail its execution won't be clear until the game releases, but based on the demo I can at least say this is shaping up to be a very satisfying and stylish action RPG set in a world that is simply fun to exist in.