While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) might try to convince us otherwise, the world of superheroes and supervillains isn't only made up of the likes of Iron Man, Black Widow, and co. There's a whole world of DC heroes out there - Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, to name the most obvious. Not to mention the villains - Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark, and don't forget the Joker.

Unfortunately, in the world of video games, DC's launch list hasn't been so long of late. In 2023, the only big DC game we had was Gotham Knights. But plenty of DC games are now in the works, some of which should launch this year and one which certainly will, given its confirmed release date. Here's a list of upcoming DC video games and when we can expect them to be released.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Third-person action shooter game

Release date: February 2

As its name suggests, this title is for those who want to walk on the dark side for a change. In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you'll get to play as Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark, who are tasked, alongside Wonder Woman, with stopping Justice League members Superman, Batman, Flash, and Green Lantern, who have come Brainiac's mind control.

Rocksteady Studios is developing this game. The same studio developed previous Batman Arkham games and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be based in this same Arkham universe. While there are some bugbears for DC game fans, such as the game's proposed live service model and its always-online requirement, if previous Arkham games are anything to go by, we can hope for some compelling gameplay from this upcoming DC game.

The Wolf Among Us 2

Third-person neo-noir episodic adventure game

Release date: Sometime in 2024

With The Wolf Among Us being released so long ago, in 2013, we could be forgiven for forgetting that it's actually based on a DC comic book series called Fables. Yes, The Wolf Among Us is a DC game, and its second installment should be with us in 2024.

The first game, a surreal, magical realist, "fairytale New York" adventure title, was critically acclaimed, and fans hoped for a sequel. In 2017, a second season was announced, originally planned for a 2018 launch, but problems with the studio meant this never happened. Following this, in 2019, The Wolf Among Us 2 was officially announced and later set for release in 2023, but it was then pushed back to 2024. As far as we know, Telltale's still set for 2024, so with any luck, we should see the sequel hit the shelves this year.

In The Wolf Among Us 2, much like in the first game, you'll play as sheriff Bigby Wolf and investigate fairytale crimes in FableTown (a fairytale in 1980s New York), but this game will be set six months after the first.

DC: Dark Legion

Mobile strategy game

Release date: Sometime in 2024

DC: Dark Legion is a roleplaying strategy game set for release on Android and iOS devices sometime in 2024. This FunPlus and Warner Bros mobile game will take place on a DC universe parallel Earth where you will play as an agent from the 31st century embroiled in an "epic struggle against The Batman Who Laughs and his Dark Knights, twisted versions of the Justice League introduced in the best-selling DC comic series Dark Nights: Metal."

FunPlus tells us that players will be able to "build their own hero base, level-up their superpowers and equipment, and lead a squad of their favorite characters to fight powerful villains and protect the universe alongside their friends." So, it sounds like this game will be a squad-building strategy game. And, to top it off, it will feature a global multiplayer co-op system, so you can form alliances with your friends to take on the parallel-Earth Justice Leaguers together.

Wonder Woman

Third-person singleplayer action-adventure game

Release date: Unknown

Back in December 2021, at The Game Awards, Monolith Productions announced that they're developing a Wonder Woman game in collaboration with DC and Warner Bros. We don't know whether this title will be released in 2024, but it's certainly one to keep our eyes open for - at the very least, we can hope for further information about the game this year.

Probably the most exciting thing about this game is that Monolith is going to bring the nemesis system to the game, this being the system Monolith famously introduced to its previous Shadow of War and Shadow of Mordor games. This system revolutionised gameplay by introducing randomised events in such a way as to make certain enemies - different ones on different playthroughs - important throughout the rest of the story. For instance, maybe one enemy saves your life and later gets punished for it, or in another playthrough, a different enemy cheats your death blow and returns later on as your nemesis. Fans are, understandably, incredibly excited for this system to feature in the new Wonder Woman DC game.

Lego Batman 4

Action RPG

Release date: Unknown

Alright, so this one isn't certain, but there's reason to think a fourth installment of the Lego Batman franchise could be on the way.

As TheGamer reported in January 2023, a former TT Games assistant game director referenced a "leak" from a Fanbyte report claiming the next TT Games title would be a fourth Lego Batman. In other words, the TT assistant game director seemed to indirectly confirm - though it's not certain - that a Lego Batman 4 is in the works.

Lego Batman 3 was released in 2014, so 2024 would make for a nice, round, decade-later release date for Lego Batman 4. I'm just saying.