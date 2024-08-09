Key Takeaways The iPad Pro was recently refreshed.

iPhone 16 lineup will feature four new models with minor design changes.

Many more products are expected to be refreshed before the end of the year.

Fall is approaching fast. For students, the season marks the return to school, but for Apple, it typically means a new iPhone, Apple Watch, and sometimes even a lot more. With the iPad Pro recently getting a refresh and the Apple Vision Pro expanding outside of the United States, there are many products Apple fans are waiting to see the tech giant release before the end of the year. Let's go through the lengthy list.

1 iPhone 16 lineup

Four refreshed models

With near-perfect consistency, we can expect Apple to release a new generation of iPhones every September. This year, we expect to see four new models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 lineup is not expected to be radically different from its predecessor, keeping the same display size with minor design revisions like a pill-shaped rear camera. We'll likely see an upgraded A18 chip for improved speed, performance, and battery life. It's also possible the phones will feature a new "camera button" dedicated to capturing pictures.

Related Apple's AI features might not be part of the initial iOS 18 release.

2 Apple Watch Series X

It's 10, not X

The Apple Watch Series X pronounced 10 (don't @ me), is expected to launch this fall to celebrate its tenth anniversary. For a while, it was believed the Apple Watch would receive a radical redesign, such as using new magnetic straps. However, those ambitious rumors have been scaled back. The Apple Watch Series X will likely look a lot like the Series 9 that came before it but with an upgraded processor, brighter display, and, if we're lucky, a new health sensor.

Related If you're unsure if it's time to buy a new Apple Watch, this article will help you.

3 Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)

To plastic or not to plastic

Since the Apple Watch Series 3 was discontinued, the Apple Watch SE has been Apple's more affordable entry point into the product line. Like the Apple Watch Series X, the 3rd generation Apple Watch SE may see a larger display alongside a faster processor. It's also possible Apple could switch to plastic from aluminum for the watch's casing to improve durability and appeal to children.

Related The Apple Watch Series 9 and Pixel Watch 2 are the best efforts from their respective companies, but which one is best for you?

4 Apple Watch Ultra (3rd generation)

But is it Ultra enough?

Following in the footsteps of the other two expected Apple Watch models, the 3rd generation Apple Watch Ultra isn't likely to get much of a redesign either. Similar to last year's Ultra refresh, it'll likely only see a faster S10 chip alongside other minor improvements. If lucky, we could see newly integrated health sensors or even a potential redesign like that rumored for the Apple Watch Series X.

Related Apple’s most rugged smartwatch has some cool hacks that’ll simplify your whole experience -- and maybe even life. Here’s how to use them.

5 M4 Macs

More power

With the unveiling of the M4 chip with the new iPad Pros, technologists have been clamoring, wondering when Apple's Mac lineups would begin to see the chip, too, alongside Pro, Max, and Ultra variants. We'll unlikely see any redesigns for the current Mac hardware; after all, all models still look pretty great. Still, we can expect an M4 MacBook Air at some point, along with the Mac Studio, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pros getting more powerful M4 chip variants. There were also some murmurs of the iMac getting refreshed with the M4 chip, so if you've been waiting to buy one of Apple's all-in-one desktop computers, it may soon be your time.

Related macOS just got a lot better thanks to this new feature.

6 AirPods (4th generation)

Two pairs possible

Interestingly, Apple may release two pairs of AirPods this year. One pair is expected to replace the current 3rd generation AirPods with the addition of Active Noise Cancellation and Find My. The second rumored pair is believed to be a less expensive option to replace the 2nd generation AirPods Apple still sells at a lower price point.

Related From the 3rd-gen AirPods to the AirPods Max, Apple's AirPods have specific strengths and weaknesses.

7 AirPods Max (2nd generation)

USB-C, anyone?

I'm patiently waiting for Apple to release a new pair of AirPods Max. Seemingly, we're getting very close to Apple releasing something. What's concerning is how much of something we'll get. The 2nd generation AirPods Max will likely remain broadly similar to their predecessor, except replacing Lightning with USB-C and possibly a few new colors. Revolutionary stuff right there.

Related Apple's AirPods Max 2 are rumored to be released this year, and these 4 features would convince me to upgrade from the first iteration.

8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation)

Expected in 2025

Unfortunately, a refresh of the AirPods Pro will still be a wait. We don't know much about the potential refresh, except we may see a redesign focusing on comfort, possibly even eliminating the stems and opting for a pure bud design. Alongside a new H3 chip, it's also possible AirPods Pro will be the first to bring health tracking to Apple's earbuds with temperature sensors.

Related AirPods are one of Apple’s best creations. New features are added to these white earphones every year, but these often go unused.

9 iPad mini (7th generation)

More iteration

Like most of this list, the 7th generation iPad mini isn't expected to see much of an update. Of course, given how long it has been without an update, any revision is welcomed. Apple's smallest iPad will probably get a new chip alongside some new colors.

Related Everything we know so far about the 7th generation iPad mini, currently expected to launch in later this year.

10 iPad (11th generation)

More hand-me-down tech

Generally, Apple's least expensive iPad doesn't draw much of a crowd, given that it's basically just hand-me-down technology at a more affordable price. The 11th generation iPad is expected to continue that trend by remaining largely similar to the 10th generation model, except maybe with a larger battery and better display.

Related Apple’s latest iPadOS update might not be as revolutionary as some hoped it would be, but it still offers a few notable new features

11 Touchscreen HomePod

A Kitchen's soon-to-be best friend

Pocket-lint

HomeKit fans rejoice as Apple is expected to eventually release a device matching the description of a touchscreen HomePod or an iPad and HomePod fused together to act as a smart home hub, control center, and entertainment console. There isn't much else known about what this device will be like. If this product does come to market, it'll be an interesting addition by the company, which has been intermittent in its commitment to its smart home stack.

Related Apple didn't forget about HomeKit in 2024. It may not be the biggest update, but there are still some exciting additions.

12 Refreshed Apple TV 4K

Camera included?

Pocket-lint

Since FaceTime, Zoom, and other video-calling apps came to tvOS, numerous requests have been made for Apple to release an Apple TV with a camera and microphone or provide the option to connect a webcam. A refreshed Apple TV 4K is expected sometime soon, having initially been anticipated for earlier this year. At a minimum, a new Apple TV will likely get a new processor for better gaming and support for more video and audio codecs.

Related There's plenty to watch on Apple TV without spending a dime. Here are 4 free channels to try.

13 Revived iMac Pro

Bringing back the Pro

Apple

Rumors indicate Apple is working on a 30-32-inch iMac that may come as early as late 2024 but is more likely for sometime in 2025. Either way, this new, more powerful iMac will likely have some variant of the M4 chip and feature a beautiful display, possibly mini-LED with ProMotion.

Related Mac Pro and Studio won't see M4 processors until mid-2025, at the earliest.

14 Foldables

What will fold first?

Pocket-lint

It's well-known now that Apple is working on some sort of foldable. What will be first? It's hard to say, as the company is patenting and experimenting with foldable iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Regardless, it's nearly concluded that we'll be lucky to see foldables in 2025 let alone 2024.