Supermassive Games' Until Dawn always has a special place in my heart. Released in 2015, the game spoke to me, a fan of cheesy 80s slasher films. At the time, Until Dawn was an ambitious new gaming experience. Framed as an interactive drama, the horror game features a butterfly effect system where in-game choices drastically affect the characters and the outcome of the story. Now, nine years later, the game has been rebuilt on Unreal Engine 5 by Ballistic Moon for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Admittedly, I'm wearing thin on the notion that all games need remakes and remasters. Certain games thrive on modernization, like Capcom's Resident Evil series or even the recent Silent Hill 2 remake. I was immediately skeptical that Until Dawn was in dire need of a remake built on the cutting-edge bones of Unreal Engine 5. Until Dawn was already ahead of its time, cultivating a robust ensemble cast of actors that was engrained in a genre that put Supermassive Games on the map. The remake is an interesting analysis of whether improving character movements, lighting, and adding a new score can dramatically improve what's already considered a marquee experience.

Until Dawn (2024) Pros Enhancements in lighting and sound dial up the tension

Story and butterfly effect system still remains solid throughout

Small additions to collectibles and late-game will delights fans Cons Character facial animations and movements are often grating

$59.99 price tag is a little steep for returning fans See at Steam See at Playstation Store

Price, availability, and specs

Until Dawn is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC, marking the first time the game is being made available on PC. Following its 2015 release on PlayStation 4, Ballistic Moon took on the remake, building the game on Unreal Engine 5. The $59.99 remake retains the overall narrative, butterfly system-based structure of the game and the ensemble cast. Starring notable actors like Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, Meaghan Martin, Brett Dalton, Jordan Fisher, Nichole Sakura, and Peter Stormare, Until Dawn remains a cinematic and haunting experience, perfect for the Halloween season.

Until Dawn (2024) Horror Systems Platform(s) PC , PS5 Released October 4, 2024 Developer(s) Ballistic Moon Publisher(s) PlayStation PC LLC Engine Unreal Engine 5 ESRB m Expand

What I liked about playing Until Dawn in 2024

Until Dawn remains a king in choice-based narrative games

Close

Until Dawn has quite a lot of fanfare surrounding it. At the time of its original release, heavy choice-based narrative games were all the rage. Studios like Quantum Dream and Telltale Games led the charge. However, Until Dawn became a breakout hit for Supermassive Games, largely because of its innovative use of the butterfly system. Much like other choice-based narrative games, Until Dawn has players making critical decisions with eight characters all surviving a night of torment on Blackwood Mountain. The lives and interpersonal relationships between the eight young adults linger in the balance of moment-to-moment decisions.

The performances of Until Dawn truly sell those authentic moments of horror. When decisions, whether accidental or intentional, are made to the detriment of certain characters, these performances make Until Dawn the horror darling it is.

Until Dawn is a largely cinematic game. It remains novel to see so many Hollywood actors contributing to the mocap and performances of the core cast of characters. A long time has passed since the likes of Rami Malek, Jordan Fisher, and Nichole Sakura lent their talent to the game. Until Dawn wears its inspirations of Evil Dead and Poltergeist on its sleeve. So, a lot of the dialogue is cheesy and remains so. However, the performances of Until Dawn truly sell those authentic moments of horror. When decisions, whether accidental or intentional, are made to the detriment of certain characters, these performances make Until Dawn the horror darling it is.

PlayStation

As a staunch horror fan, Until Dawn's take on horror is immaculate and thoughtfully executed. Ballistic Moon's use of Unreal Engine 5 helps improve those downright spooky moments. Audio mixing has also been improved with a brand-new score, driving those tense moments. Being chased or having to make split-second decisions over quick-time events is a nerve-wracking experience largely thanks to the atmospheric improvements.

What I didn't like about playing Until Dawn in 2024

Until Dawn's performance on PlayStation 5 is a bit rough at launch

PlayStation

While Ballistic Moon made great strides to improve the way Until Dawn looks using Unreal Engine 5, the game is sadly riddled with performance issues. At launch, there were frequent frame rate issues both during gameplay and cinematics. As this is supposed to play out as an episodic horror tale with a quick succession of decisions being made, the performance must be at its best. It's hard to not be broken out of the immersion when frustrating frame drops are disrupting the most tense moments.

There's also a bizarre degree of broken facial animation. The Until Dawn remake retains an incredible amount of realism, capturing the likeness and facial movements of the actors. My guess is there was a hitch in bringing over the animations from the PlayStation 4 version of the game and updating them in Unreal Engine 5. But it's quite distracting when Peter Stormare's Narrator is in your face, delivering a somber monologue, and he looks like he's open-mouth grinning at you. This happens frequently throughout the game, resulting in some unintentional comedic moments throughout.

Should you play the Until Dawn remake?

Until Dawn remains a must-play in the PlayStation catalog for horror fans

PlayStation

Until Dawn still remains one of the great horror games that'll have you wishing you didn't turn the lights off at night. If you're feeling extra spooky and if Halloween has you a buzz for a haunting experience, Until Dawn is a devilishly good treat. With the knowledge that the Until Dawn film adaptation is right around the corner, it makes sense why PlayStation wants to foster the fandom and get new players on board. I hope the reception of Until Dawn inspires a true sequel.

Unfortunately for those who already committed to purchasing the original version of Until Dawn, there's not too much here to demand a new playthrough. The $59.99 price tag is noticeably steep for what's unquestionably a fresh coat of paint on an already modern cinematic game.

Until Dawn (2024) The Until Dawn remake feels rather unnecessary for established fans but is undeniably the best way to play--despite some technical hitches at launch. See at Steam See at Playstation Store