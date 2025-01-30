Summary A user on Reddit has recently encountered an hour-long unskippable ad on YouTube.

The issue could be attributed to an ad blocker, which Google is proactively cracking down on.

Google issued a statement in response to the post confirming its efforts to combat ad blockers, and that if users don't want ads, they should subscribe to YouTube Premium.

While ads might not be everyone's favorite thing in the world, they're a crucial part of supporting content creators worldwide. In light of this, Google is escalating its battle with ad blockers to prevent lost revenue for itself and creators.

A user on Reddit recently posted about receiving a hour-long ad on a Minecraft-related video on YouTube. The ad lasted the entirety of the video, and the user had no option to skip it. The user admitted to using an ad blocker, leading many to believe that was the culprit behind the issue.

Earlier this month, another user shared that they received 3 hours of unskippable ads on a video. Many users also shared similar but unsubstantiated experiences, with one claiming they had received a 10-hour ad before and another claiming they had a 90-hour ad once. While not confirmed, there's a good chance many of these instances could be attributed to ad blockers, which Google is proactively cracking down on.

Google issued a statement in response to the Reddit post

The tech giant suggests users fork out cash for YouTube Premium to prevent ads

Typically, YouTube's non-skippable ads are capped at 15 seconds. However, Google appears to be bending its rules to combat users with ad blockers. In response to the recent Reddit post, Google confirmed its efforts to fight ad blockers and suggested that users should subscribe to YouTube Premium if they don't want ads.

"Ads are a vital lifeline for our creators that helps them run and grow their businesses. That’s why the use of ad blockers violates YouTube’s Terms of Service." Google said in a statement to Android Authority. "We’ve launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience."

In 2024, Google announced it was "strengthening the enforcement" of ad-blockers and that users who have one enabled may experience errors or long buffering times. Google's solution for users who don't want ads is YouTube Premium, which costs $14 a month and offers an ad-free experience on the platform, among other features. I understand Google wants to crack down on ads, but I'm not sure that brutally long unskippable ads and suggesting users swipe their credit cards is the way to go.