Key Takeaways MagSafe is compatible with iPhone 12 and above.

The hardware features a ring of MagSafes built around the Qi-charging standard.

Unique accessories, such as car mounts and multi-faceted chargers, can totally change your workflow.

I have a low-key obsession with MagSafe. Apple unveiled this ring of magnets with the iPhone 12 lineup, and since then, a massive marketplace of products has sprouted up, taking advantage of the ability to attach something to the back of an iPhone without adhesive.

I've become quite the collector of MagSafe products. Overnight, I charge my iPhone on a MagSafe charger, use a MagSafe wallet while out of the house, place my iPhone on a MagSafe car mount while driving, and recharge using a MagSafe battery pack when I need a little extra juice to get me through the day.

Whoever thought a ring of magnets could be so useful and versatile? Here are 14 of my favorite MagSafe accessories that you need to check out.

1 Apple MagSafe Charger

The original MagSafe accessory

Apple / Pocket-lint

Starting off this list is the very first MagSafe accessory: the Apple MagSafe charger. With it, you get faster, more efficient wireless charging than with Qi-certified wireless chargers. When paired with a 30W USB-C power adapter, MagSafe-compatible iPhones can receive 25W of power to fast charge from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.

2 Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand

Expand your wireless charging with multiple devices at once

Belkin / Pocket-lint

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand features Qi2 magnetic charging, an adjustable tilting arm for the magnetic iPhone pad, and a smaller yet sturdy base. $150 at Apple

If you're like me, with AirPods and an Apple Watch that also needs charging every night, consider picking up the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand. This 3-in-1 charger allows you to wirelessly charge compatible AirPods, an Apple Watch, and a MagSafe-compatible iPhone. Connected iPhones receive 15W of power, while compatible Apple Watches can be fast-charged. This stand is also Qi2 compatible with an adjustable MagSafe puck with up to 90 degrees of tilt.

3 Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger

5,000mAh MagSafe compatible battery pack

Anker / Pocket-lint

Anker Magnetic Portable Charger A 5,000 mAh wireless portable charger with USB-C Cable that's MagSafe compatible. $40 at Amazon

If you need to recharge on the go, this list has two great options. First up is the Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger, which is a 5,000mAh battery pack attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible iPhones for convenient on-the-go charging. It features a sleek, lightweight design and an included USB-C cable.

4 UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank

10,000mAh MagSafe compatible battery pack

UGreen / Pocket-lint

UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank, 10,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger A 10,000mAh magnetic power bank for MagSafe compatible iPhones. $50 at Amazon

If you need even more energy, the UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank has your back. This 10,000mAh battery pack is another great option for on-the-go charging for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. Users looking to ensure they have plenty of battery life while on the go and while traveling will find the larger battery capacity beneficial.

5 Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount PRO

MagSafe car mount holder for most cars

Belkin / Pocket-lint

Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount Pro with MagSafe is designed to provide a seamless set-and-drive experience while keeping your iPhone 12 or newer safely mounted and conveniently within view. Just place your iPhone 12 or newer with MagSafe against the car mount and go. The intuitive cable management keeps your cable at your fingertips, so a quick charge is always within reach. $40 at Apple

The Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount PRO securely holds MagSafe-capable iPhones while driving and conveniently attaches to most car air vents. So, viewing features and apps for things like navigation can become hands-free.

6 Spigen OneTap

Designed for the Tesla Model 3/Y/S/X and the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Spigen / Pocket-lint

Spigen OneTap A MagSafe iPhone mount designed for Tesla Model 3/Y/S/X & Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs. $50 at Amazon

The Spigen OneTap is an excellent car mount for Tesla or Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers. The mount securely holds your iPhone while conveniently adhering to the top left corner of your car's display for easy viewing.

7 Belkin Magnetic Fitness Mount

A MagSafe mount for the gym

Belkin / Pocket-lint

Belkin Fitness Mount The Belkin Magnetic Fitness Mount snaps seamlessly onto the back of your iPhone, while the rear magnet attaches securely to any magnetic surface on your indoor gym equipment, and won’t budge even if your iPhone vibrates from a call or text. $35 at Apple $35 at Amazon

The Belkin Magnetic Fitness Mount is designed for active users seeking a way to securely attach their iPhones to gym equipment. The flexible rubber strap allows users to mount their iPhones to machines like spin bikes while the internal magnets let them attach to weight machines and other magnetic surfaces.

8 Spigen Magnetic Wallet Card Holder

A great replacement for Apple's MagSafe wallet

Spigen / Pocket-lint

Spigen Magnetic Wallet Card Holder A magnetic wallet designed for MagSafe-compatible iPhones that come in 2 and 3-card sizes. $40 at Amazon

With Apple having discontinued its leather MagSafe wallet in favor of the less-than-great FineWoven wallet, Spigen has stepped up with its own magnetic wallet option. Available in two- and three-card variants, this leather wallet is available in black, brown, and purple.

9 Belkin iPhone Mount for MacBook laptops

Use continuity camera on your Mac laptop

Belkin / Pocket-lint

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for MacBooks Mount your MagSafe compatible iPhone securely to your Mac laptop to utilize the new Continuity Camera features of the latest version of macOS for FaceTime, capturing content, video conferencing and more. $24 at Amazon $30 at Apple

Have you ever wanted to use your iPhone as your webcam for better video quality? This MagSafe mount from Belkin helps you do just that by sitting on top of your MacBook's display and allowing your MagSafe-compatible iPhone to attach at the perfect angle for using a continuity camera. This mount also has a small metal stand that folds out to make it easier to hold your iPhone for long durations or to place it upright.

10 Belkin iPhone Mount for Mac Desktops and Displays

Use continuity camera on your iMac or Apple display

Belkin / Pocket-lint

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Desktops and Displays $40 at Belkin $40 at Amazon

Similar to the mount made for Mac laptops, this Belkin-made mount is designed to position your iPhone for continuity camera atop your iMac or Apple display. This MagSafe mount also has a standard thread to connect to a tripod for video recording.

11 Belkin iPhone Mount for Apple TV

Use continuity camera with your Apple TV 4K

Belkin / Pocket-lint

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K attaches securely to your TV so you can use the powerful rear camera as a webcam for FaceTime and more on Apple TV 4K. $50 at Apple

The third and final continuity camera mount from Belkin is made specifically for positioning your iPhone with your TV when taking video calls with an Apple TV 4K. This mount can be placed on top of or right below your TV to best position your iPhone for your Zoom, Webex, or FaceTime call.

12 Spigen OneTap (MagFit) Away Travel Essentials and Inflight Airplane Phone Mount

Mount your iPhone on an airplane tray table

Spigen / Pocket-lint

Spigen OneTap (MagFit) Away Travel Essentials and Inflight Airplane Phone Mount A magnetic travel mount for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. $40 at Amazon

The Spigen OneTap Inflight Phone Mount is a MagSafe-compatible travel accessory that attaches your iPhone securely to airplane trays. Its adjustable design provides comfortable viewing angles for movies or work, making it great for long flights.

13 Aulumu G05 Mag Safe Phone Stand Grip

A box cutter and iPhone stand in one