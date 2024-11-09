Key Takeaways Portable NAS with pocket-sized portability.

Built-in UPS battery backup.

Excellent connectivity options available.

When I used to think of a Network Attached Storage (NAS) drive, I pictured a big, clunky metal box filled with noisy hard drives. But the UnifyDrive UT2 totally changes that. It's not much bigger than my iPhone 15 Pro Max or a standard power bank, and could easily slip into a large pocket. Even better, it can run without being plugged in, thanks to its built-in battery, and it can handle some tasks all on its own, making it an ideal companion for any creative professional who finds themselves in the field often.

The UnifyDrive UT2 is more than just a regular NAS -- it's perfect for backing up files if you're a content creator on the go, and you can even hook it up to your TV to play movies and video content with an HDMI cable. If you just need it as a regular USB drive, you can plug it directly into your computer or phone. It's packed with features that make it like a high-tech multi-tool, but does all this functionality really hold up in everyday use?

Editor's Choice UnifyDrive UT2 The UnifyDrive UT2 is a compact, high-performance portable NAS (Network-Attached Storage) designed for users on the go. Featuring ultra-fast data transfer rates, secure wireless connectivity, and a robust storage capacity, it allows you to access, share, and back up your files anytime, anywhere. Pros Pocket-sized portability

Built-in UPS battery backup

Excellent connectivity options Cons Short battery life

Expensive $600 at Kickstarter

Price, specs, and availability

The UnifyDrive UT2 portable NAS is currently only available for pre-order from UnifyDrive's Kickstarter page. After November 1, it will begin shipping and become available from Amazon for a MSRP of $600. If you purchase any of the pre-order bundles from UnifyDrive's Kickstarter, you can save a bit of money on the total, with up to 25% off for pre-orders, bringing the total down to $450.

UnifyDrive UT2 Brand UnifyDrive CPU RockChip RK3588C Memory 8GB, LPDDR4X Drive Bays 2 x M.2 NVMe 2280 slots Expansion 1 x UHS-II SD/TF, 1 x CFexpress Type-B Ports 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x 2.5GbE RJ-45 Dimensions 6.8 x 3.5 x 1.1" Weight 0.8 lbs Expand

Design: UnifyDrive UT2

A rugged rubber case and an effective cooling system

Close

UnifyDrive designed the UT2 with creative professionals, particularly photographers and videographers, in mind. As such, it comes in a rugged rubber sleeve that is reminiscent of the sleeves that LaCie external hard drives come with. The device itself features a durable all-metal chassis. The backplate is slotted for ventilation, and there are proper cutouts in the rubber casing that wraps the device for exhaust vents and all your ports. You can remove the slotted section of the backplate with a simple screwdriver that comes with the UnifyDrive UT2, which reveals the UT2s circuit board and its dual M.2 NVMe 2280 slots. Two M.2 NVMe slots mean you can throw two 8TB SSDs in the UnifyDrive UT2, maxing out its internal storage capability at 16TB.

Speaking of ports, for such a compact device, I was surprised at the great port offerings of the UnifyDrive UT2. There's a high-speed USB-C port alongside a USB-A port which can be used for file transfers. There's also a CFexpress card reader and an SD card reader. Flipping to the other side of the device, there's a 2.5GbE Ethernet port, a USB-C power port, and an HDMI port, and the UT2's power button.

The UnifyDRive UT2 measures at 6.8 x 3.5 x 1.1" and weighs just 0.8 lbs. Its rugged and compact design makes it great for stowing away in a camera bag or backpack -- or even a jacket pocket -- without having to worry about damage.

You get almost everything you need to get started in the box. There's a USB-C cable, an Ethernet cable, an HDMI cable, a remote with batteries included and a power block. You will need to provide your own M.2 SSDs, which can add up quickly if you don't already own them. If you want to max out the UnifyDrive UT2 with two 8TB M.2 SSDs, you will be looking at spending roughly $1600 for just the drives.

Software and hardware features: UnifyDrive UT2

Real-time backups and wireless connectivity

For such a small package, the UnifyDrive UT2 is jam-packed with hardware and software features. Starting off with the hardware, there's a RK3588C4 Cortex-A76 + 4 Cortex-A55 CPU, paired with an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU hiding under the circuit board, providing ample processing power for creative workloads. If you install two M.2 drives into the UT2, you can set up a traditional NAS RAID configuration of your choosing.

As a photographer and videographer, I was extremely happy to see both an SD card reader and CFexpress (type-B) reader. You can also plug in an adapter to both the SD card reader and CFexpress port for CFexpress-A cards or microSD cards. Both card readers allow cards to automatically back up to the NAS by double-clicking the side button on the UnifyDrive UT2. I thought this was an awesome feature -- it let me shoot a session and upload everything to the NAS as soon as I was done, without even needing to touch my laptop.