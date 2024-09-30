Key Takeaways Final Fantasy VII redefined video game storytelling with mature themes and complex characters.

The Last of Us explores deep relationships, morality, and societal collapse amidst a post-apocalyptic world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 balances personal drama and historical epic themes, offering a nuanced narrative.

When it comes to interactive entertainment, certain video games transcend the boundaries of traditional gameplay, offering narrative experiences that rival the most compelling stories found in cinema and literature. These games blend intricate storytelling, dynamic characters, and immersive worlds to create experiences that resonate deeply with players, leaving lasting impressions that endure long after the final credits roll. Here are six video games with cinematic stories that exemplify the medium's potential for powerful narrative expression.

Spoilers for all of these titles will be discussed.

1 Final Fantasy VII (1997)

Epic PlayStation RPG, spiky-haired hero.

Square's revolutionary RPG not only redefined storytelling in video games but also set a new standard for emotional engagement in the medium. Set in a dystopian world where the megacorporation Shinra Electric Power Company is slowly killing the planet by draining its life force (known as Mako), Final Fantasy VII weaves a complex tale of eco-terrorism, identity, and sacrifice that continues to captivate players more than two decades after its release.

Final Fantasy VII's narrative strength lies in its layered, well-developed characters, each with their own motivations and story arcs. Cloud's journey of self-discovery, as he grapples with false memories and a fractured identity, forms the emotional core of the story. The flower girl Aerith Gainsborough brings warmth and spirituality to the narrative, her connection to the planet and tragic fate serving as a catalyst for the party's mission. Tifa Lockhart, Cloud's childhood friend, acts as an emotional anchor, her unwavering support helping to unravel the truth of Cloud's past.

The game tackles mature themes with a depth rarely seen in games of its era. Environmentalism and corporate greed are central to the plot, with Shinra's exploitation of the planet serving as a powerful metaphor for real-world environmental concerns . The game also explores themes of identity, memory, and the nature of heroism, particularly through Cloud's character development and his relationship with Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy VII's most iconic moment - the shocking death of a major character midway through the story - demonstrated that video game narratives could evoke powerful emotional responses on par with other media. This scene, coupled with Nobuo Uematsu's haunting score, cemented the game's place in gaming history and showed that games could deliver powerful, emotionally moving stories.

The game's narrative is further enhanced by its innovative use of flashbacks, unreliable narration, and dream sequences, techniques that were relatively uncommon in games at the time. These elements add nuance to the story, encouraging players to question their assumptions and piece together the truth as the narrative unfolds. Final Fantasy VII's legacy extends far beyond its initial release, spawning numerous spin-offs, movies, and an in-progress remake series. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the power of its storytelling and the deep connection it forged with players, solidifying its place as one of the most unforgettable narratives in gaming history. Final Fantasy VII Remake,​​​​​​ released in April 2020, is the first in a planned trilogy of games remaking the classic game. The second installment, Final Fantasy Rebirth, was released in 2024.

2 The Last of Us (2013)

Post-apocalyptic fungal zombie survival drama.

Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic masterpiece elevates video game storytelling to new heights, delivering a deeply human story set against the backdrop of a world ravaged by a fungal infection that turns people into mindless, aggressive creatures. The Last of Us follows Joel, a smuggler hardened by personal loss, as he escorts Ellie, a teenage girl who is mysteriously immune to the infection, across a desolated United States in hopes of finding a cure.

What sets The Last of Us apart is its unwavering focus on the evolving relationship between Joel and Ellie. As they journey together, facing both infected creatures and hostile human survivors, their bond deepens in a way that feels organic and earned. The game explores themes of loss, survival, and the lengths people will go to protect those they love, all while questioning the nature of humanity in a world where civilization has collapsed.

The game's writing is nuanced and mature, avoiding many of the tropes common in post-apocalyptic fiction. Characters are complex and morally ambiguous, with even antagonists given depth and understandable motivations. The relationship between Joel and Ellie evolves naturally over the course of the game, from initial distrust and reluctance to a deep, almost parental bond. This evolution is reflected not just in cutscenes but in gameplay and dialogue during exploration, creating a seamless narrative experience.

One of the game's strengths is its ability to tell stories through the environment. Abandoned homes, hastily evacuated quarantine zones, and hidden bunkers all tell tales of the people who once inhabited them. Notes, recordings, and environmental details paint a picture of a world that feels lived-in and real, adding weight to the main narrative.

The game's conclusion presents a morally ambiguous situation that forces players to grapple with difficult questions about sacrifice, the greater good, and the selfish nature of love. Joel's decision to save Ellie at the potential cost of a cure for humanity is a controversial one, sparking debates among players about the ethics of his choice. This ending, which eschews a clear-cut resolution in favor of a morally complex scenario, exemplifies the game's commitment to nuanced, thought-provoking storytelling.

The impact of The Last of Us extends beyond the game itself, spawning a critically acclaimed sequel and a successful HBO adaptation. Its influence on narrative-driven games and its demonstration of the medium's potential for mature, emotionally resonant storytelling have left an everlasting impression on the industry. The game received a critically acclaimed sequel, The Last of Us Part II , in 2020. An award-winning HBO series based on the franchise debuted in 2023.

4 BioShock (2007)

Underwater dystopia, philosophical first-person shooter.

's narrative brilliance lies in its ability to deconstruct video game storytelling conventions while delivering a compelling plot in its own right. Set in the underwater city of Rapture, a failed libertarian utopia, the game explores themes of free will, objectivism, and the dangers of unchecked ambition, all while challenging players' assumptions about their role and agency within video game narratives.

The game opens with the protagonist, Jack, surviving a plane crash in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean in 1960. He discovers a bathysphere that takes him to Rapture, a secret underwater city founded by business magnate Andrew Ryan. Ryan built Rapture as a haven for the world's best and brightest to pursue their ambitions free from government oversight or moral constraints. However, upon arrival, Jack finds the city in ruins, its citizens driven mad by genetic modifications and a power struggle that has torn the society apart.

As Jack navigates the decaying art deco halls of Rapture, he uncovers the city's history and its fall into chaos. The narrative unfolds through a combination of radio communications, audio logs, and environmental storytelling. This approach allows players to piece together the complicated history of Rapture at their own pace, uncovering layers of betrayal, ambition, and ideology that led to the city's downfall.

Central to BioShock's story is its exploration of Ayn Rand's philosophy of Objectivism, as embodied by Andrew Ryan. The game presents a critique of this ideology, showing how Rapture's unrestrained pursuit of individual achievement led to exploitation, class conflict, and, ultimately, societal collapse. This philosophical context gives the game's narrative weight rarely seen in the medium, encouraging players to engage with challenging ideas while progressing through the story.

The game's most iconic moment, the twist revelation centered around the phrase "Would you kindly," forces players to question their agency within the game and, by extension, their role in all video game narratives. This meta-commentary on the nature of player choice in games was groundbreaking at the time and continues to be discussed and analyzed years after the game's release.

BioShock's characters are complex and memorable, from the idealistic-turned-tyrannical Andrew Ryan to the mysterious Atlas, who guides Jack through the early parts of the game. The audio logs scattered throughout the city provide glimpses into the lives of Rapture's citizens, painting a picture of a society's gradual descent into madness. Characters like Dr. Brigid Tenenbaum, the genetic scientist grappling with the moral implications of her work, add substance to the world and its themes.

The game's atmosphere is a character in itself. Rapture, with its Art Deco architecture and 1960s aesthetics, creates a unique and unforgettable setting. The city's grandeur and subsequent decay serve as a visual representation of the fall of Ryan's ideals. The use of period music, propaganda posters, and environmental details all contribute to creating a fully realized world that enhances the narrative experience.

BioShock's exploration of morality extends to its gameplay through the treatment of Little Sisters, young girls who have been genetically modified to reclaim ADAM, the substance that allows for genetic modifications. Players can choose to "harvest" the Little Sisters for maximum gain or "rescue" them for a lesser reward. This moral choice system, while not entirely novel, feels integral to the game's themes rather than a tacked-on feature. The player's decisions regarding the Little Sisters influence not only the gameplay but also the narrative, leading to different endings that reflect on the cyclical nature of power and exploitation.

Since BioShock's initial release, its storytelling, thematic depth, and meta-commentary on player agency have influenced countless games. By tackling complex philosophical ideas while delivering an engaging first-person shooter experience, video games have demonstrated that they can do just that.

5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Sprawling Wild West outlaw saga.

Rockstar Games' epic Western prequel offers a sweeping tale of loyalty, redemption, and the end of the Old West. Set in 1899, the game follows Arthur Morgan, a senior member of the Van der Linde gang, as they attempt to outrun the modernizing world and the law enforcement that pursues them. Through its vast open world and intricate narrative, Red Dead Redemption 2 crafts a story that is both intimately personal and broadly historical.

The game's narrative strength lies in its deep, nuanced character development, particularly that of its protagonist, Arthur Morgan. Players follow Arthur's journey from a hardened outlaw loyal to his gang to a man grappling with the morality of his actions and seeking redemption. This character arc is masterfully portrayed through both major story beats and smaller, optional interactions, allowing players to shape Arthur's "honor" through their choices. These decisions influence not only how other characters perceive Arthur but also how his story ultimately unfolds, providing a sense of agency within the overarching narrative.

At the heart of the story is the Van der Linde gang, led by the charismatic and increasingly unstable Dutch van der Linde. The gang serves as a surrogate family for Arthur, and much of the game's emotional weight comes from watching this family slowly unravel under the pressures of a changing world and Dutch's deteriorating leadership. Each member of the gang is richly developed, with their own arcs and motivations, creating a web of interpersonal drama that drives the narrative forward.

The game's historical setting is more than just a backdrop; it's an integral part of the story. Set at the turn of the 20th century, Red Dead Redemption 2 explores a pivotal moment in American history as the frontier way of life gives way to industrialization and modernization. This theme of a dying way of life permeates the entire narrative, from the gang's increasingly desperate attempts to find a place where they can be free, to the gradual encroachment of civilization on the wild landscapes of the game world.

Red Dead Redemption 2's narrative is enhanced by its open-world design. While the main story provides a strong central thread, the game's world is filled with side missions, random encounters, and optional activities that flesh out the setting and its inhabitants. These elements make the American frontier feel alive and dynamic, with each interaction adding depth to the world and often providing commentary on the game's themes. From encountering a former slave still struggling with his past to helping a wildlife photographer document vanishing species, these side stories contribute to the game's exploration of America's complex history.

Also, the storytelling is further elevated by its technical and artistic achievements. The game's stunning visual fidelity, attention to detail, and dynamic systems all contribute to the player's immersion in the story. From the way characters' relationships evolve over time to the persistent effects of Arthur's actions on the world, every element of the game serves to deepen the story.

Red Dead Redemption 2 stands as a towering achievement in video game storytelling. Its blend of personal drama and historical epic, coupled with its deep character development and richly realized world, creates a narrative experience that rivals the best of cinema and literature. The game's exploration of themes like redemption, loyalty, and the end of an era endure long after the final credits roll, cementing its place as one of the most unforgettable stories in gaming history.

6 Disco Elysium (2019)

Philosophical detective RPG, innovative narrative.

This unconventional RPG pushes the boundaries of video game storytelling with its deep, philosophical narrative and innovative gameplay mechanics. Developed by ZA/UM, Disco Elysium places players in the role of an amnesiac detective investigating a murder in the fictional city of Revachol, a place scarred by a failed communist revolution and ongoing political tensions. Through its unique blend of noir detective story, political commentary, and existential exploration, the game delivers an experience unlike any other in the medium.

At the heart of Disco Elysium's storytelling is its protagonist, whose identity and personality are largely shaped by the player's choices. Waking up with no memory and a killer hangover, the detective must piece together not only the murder he's investigating but also his own identity. This blank slate serves as a powerful narrative device, allowing players to shape the protagonist's beliefs, personality, and approach to the world through dialogue choices and skill checks.

The game's writing is exceptionally sharp, often darkly humorous, and unafraid to tackle weighty subjects. Disco Elysium explores a range of themes, such as identity, politics, addiction, and the nature of self, with a depth and nuance rarely seen in video games. The plot touches on everything from the personal struggles of its characters to broader societal issues, creating a rich tapestry of interconnected stories and ideas.

One of Disco Elysium's most innovative features is its "Thought Cabinet" system. As the detective encounters new ideas or concepts, players can choose to internalize these thoughts, which then affect the protagonist's skills and open up new dialogue options. This mechanic brilliantly integrates character development with the game's themes of identity and ideology, allowing players to literally shape the detective's worldview as they progress through the story.

Each character the player encounters in Disco Elysium is vividly drawn and intriguing. From your partner Kim Kitsuragi, whose stoic professionalism masks a deep well of empathy, to the various citizens of Revachol, each with their own stories and perspectives, the game presents a cast of unforgettable characters. These interactions not only advance the plot but also provide different lenses through which to view the game's themes and the city itself.

The murder investigation at the center of the plot serves as a framework for the game's broader explorations. As the detective delves deeper into the case, he uncovers layers of political intrigue, personal tragedy, and philosophical questions. The resolution of the case is less about finding a simple answer and more about navigating the multitude of motivations, ideologies, and historical forces that led to the crime.

Perhaps most remarkably, Disco Elysium manages to balance its heavy themes and intricate narrative with moments of genuine humor and absurdity. The game's wit shines through in dialogue, character interactions, and even in the internal conversations the protagonist has with different aspects of his psyche. This balance prevents the narrative from becoming overwhelmingly bleak, instead creating a tragicomic tone that feels true to life in its mixture of the profound and the ridiculous.

Disco Elysium attests to the potential of video games as a medium for sophisticated, literary storytelling. Its deep narrative, multifaceted characters, innovative mechanics, and fearless exploration of weighty themes create an unforgettable experience that lingers in the player's mind long after the final case notes are filed.

7 God of War (2018)

Norse mythology, father-son epic adventure.

Santa Monica Studio's reimagining of the God of War series stands as a masterclass in cinematic storytelling, seamlessly blending mythological epic with intimate family drama. This entry in the series marks a significant departure from its predecessors, both in terms of gameplay and narrative focus, delivering a mature, emotionally resonant story that elevates video game storytelling to new heights.

Set years after the events of the original Greek mythology-based trilogy, God of War (2018) follows Kratos, the former Greek God of War, as he embarks on a journey with his young son Atreus to fulfill his deceased wife's final wish: to scatter her ashes from the highest peak in the Nine Realms. This simple premise serves as the foundation for a complex narrative that explores themes of fatherhood, legacy, and the struggle to overcome one's violent past.

The game's storytelling excellence lies in its character development, particularly in the relationship between Kratos and Atreus. Their journey is both physical and emotional, with their bond evolving from a distant, almost cold beginning to a deep, nuanced father-son relationship. The writing deftly handles Kratos' transformation from the rage-filled character of previous games to a more restrained but still struggling father figure trying to guide his son while grappling with his own violent history.

God of War's narrative is enhanced by its innovative approach to storytelling. The game famously uses a single, unbroken camera shot throughout the entire experience, never cutting away from the action. This technique creates an unprecedented level of immersion, allowing players to feel intimately connected to Kratos and Atreus' journey. It also enables seamless transitions between gameplay and cutscenes, blurring the line between interactive and non-interactive storytelling.

The narrative is further enriched by its exploration of cycles of violence and the consequences of godhood. Through Kratos' past and the revelations about the Aesir gods, the game delves into themes of power, its corrupting influence, and the toll it takes on both the powerful and those around them. This adds a layer of moral complexity to the story, challenging players to consider the implications of divinity and the price of power.

God of War's storytelling extends beyond its main plot, with much of its world-building and character development happening during gameplay. Optional conversations between Kratos and Atreus (or other characters) while exploring or rowing across lakes provide insights into their relationship and the world around them. Side quests, rather than feeling like distractions, often contribute meaningfully to the overall narrative and character arcs.

The game's ending is particularly powerful, providing closure to the immediate story of Kratos and Atreus' journey while opening up new questions and possibilities. It leaves players with a sense of accomplishment but also anticipation for what's to come, a delicate balance that few games manage to achieve.

God of War (2018) represents a pinnacle of cinematic storytelling in video games. Its seamless blend of gameplay and narrative, its deep character development, innovative camera work, and exploration of mature themes help to make the game an unforgettable experience. This game demonstrates the power of video games to tell stories that are both grand and deeply personal. An award-winning sequel, God of War Ragnarök, was released in 2022.