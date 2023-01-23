Mobvoi teased the new TicWatch Pro 5 a few months ago and while it hasn't said an awful lot about the smartwatch since, a new leak shows us what it will look like while also outing more details.

Set to be the successor to the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, this new TicWatch Pro 5 looks just the business in a render shared by leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter.

The render shows us a sleek wearable that will look right at home on any wrist, no matter the attire. But beyond the look, Wojciechowski also offers some more tidbits on what else we can expect when the Mobvoi TickWatch Pro 5 breaks cover for real.

In terms of specifications, Wojciechowski says that the TicWatch Pro 5 will be one of the first smartwatches to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip, although there's a possibility it will use the Plus variant — Wojciechowski left it a little open to interpretation there given his wording.

Wojciechowski did also point to the likelihood that the Wojciechowski will run Google's Wear OS 3 software once it arrives, although it isn't yet clear exactly when that will be.

In terms of design, we also don't know too much about what that will entail beyond this render. But that render does show that the smartwatch won't be too sporty, unlike some others, and should work well when being worn in almost any situation.