Huawei hasn't yet announced the P60 series but one of the phones has already been put through its paces using Geekbench.

An unannounced phone thought to be the Huawei P60 has popped up in Geekbench results posted online.

Huawei is expected to unveil the P60 series as soon as March 2023, but there has so far been no official announcement. That doesn't seem to have stopped someone from putting at least one of the phones through its paces.

The Huawei P60 lineup is expected to include the P60 and P60 Pro at the very least, with the former now thought to have appeared under the model number MNA-AL00. MySmartPrice reports that the phone's Geekbench 5 scores show a single-core result of 550 and a multi-core score of 2269.

In terms of other tidbits the benchmark shows, it appears that the phone is running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip and 8GB of RAM. That sounds like a lower-end option, with more RAM set to be offered in other configurations. At least 128GB of storage is also expected once this thing becomes more official.

The Geekbench result also confirms that the phone will run Android 13, which is no surprise. But that's as interesting as things get.

As for what other specifications we can expect from the Huawei P60, it seems that the Pro model will have a triple camera system around the back and a curved AMOLED display up front. But that's as much as anyone seems to know at this point.

If Huawei really is going to announce the P60 and P60 Pro in March we can likely expect to see more information leak in the coming weeks including what that camera situation will be and more.

While those in the United States won't be able to pick up the P60 series thanks to an ongoing ban on Huawei across the country, those living internationally can hopefully look forward to two new phones entering the market sooner rather than later.