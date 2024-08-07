Key Takeaways The Umbrella Academy is ending after four seasons, meaning fans need to catch up on the wild adventures and backstories before the fourth season arrives.

The show is known for strange superhero tales and time travel, with a gripping plot that spans multiple timelines.

Season 4 introduces new characters and a race against time to prevent a world-ending event to culminate the series.

One way Netflix has long differentiated itself from other streaming services is by offering high-quality original content like Umbrella Academy. Unfortunately, one of Netflix’s most annoying habits is canceling shows that are beloved by its viewers.

By the streaming service’s standards, The Umbrella Academy is one of its longest-running series, but it, too, is coming to an end with the fourth season. That means all the crazy bloody adventures, time travel, and superpowers blowing people up and blowing people away will all come to an end. Before that end comes you’ll need to make sure that you’re all caught up and know what happened in the first three seasons. And what might happen in the fourth and final installment.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 recap

Make sure to watch Season 1 if you don’t want spoilers

From the very beginning, The Umbrella Academy set itself apart from other shows on Netflix and really any other streaming service by just being incredibly strange, but in a really good way. Based on a graphic novel, this isn’t your normal super hero story.

The rather quirky Reginald Hargreeves went out and adopted several children who were all born at the same time on the same day by mysterious means. These children, Vanya, Diego, Luther, Klaus, Ben, Number Five, and Allison spent their formative years fighting crime while being overseen by their sentient monkey Pogo and their human-looking robot “Mom.”

The Umbrella Academy Genre Action Number of Seasons 4 Debut Date August 8, 2024

Number Five’s powers allow him to travel through time, but before he was able to truly control it, he jumped into a future where the world came to an end. However, he didn’t know how the end came about and eventually was helped back to his own world by the Time Commission to figure out what happened and stop it.

As it turned out, Vanya was the cause of the end of the world. In the season finale, Allison confesses to Vanya that Reginald had her mind control her into thinking she didn't have powers. Vanya was in fact, the most powerful and most dangerous of the bunch.

Vanya was in fact, the most powerful and most dangerous of the bunch.

In a fit of rate over the revelation, Vanya slits Allison’s throat using her telekinetic powers and fires her power at the moon, destroying it and causing the end of the world. However, Number 5 has a solution, they should all travel back in time to “fix” Vanya.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 recap

Make sure to watch Seasons 1 & 2 if you don’t want spoilers

At its heart, The Umbrella Academy's prevailing theme is similar to that of other comic book stories that involve time travel. The lesson to take from it is that if you are presented with the ability to go back in time for any reason … just don’t.

While Numer Five does get everyone to back before the world ended, he takes everyone too far back, to the 1960s, just before JFK was assassinated. This time, the gang is facing the end of the world due to the nuclear holocaust. It’s thought that this time, someone from The Umbrella Academy stopped the assassination of JFK and he eventually did take the US to war with Russia and the world to annihilation.

As it turns out, Vanya destroyed an FBI building with her powers after being captured, that in turns stops the plot to kill JFK but the Russians are blamed for the attack and World War III starts.

Eventually, Number Five is able to use his time traveling powers, while doing battle against an older version of himself to stop Vanya from destroying the building, but that leads to the assination of JFK and Vanya and her family are thought to be terrorists responsible for the president’s death.

Eventually, the Academy does help avert yet more conflicts between the US and Russia while also doing battle with elements of the of the Time Commission. Once the evil director of the commission is killed, her replacement allows The Umbrella Academy to go back to their own time, 2019. However, things aren’t the way they left them as their adventures have changed things, and the Sparrow Academy has replaced them.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 recap

Make sure to watch all three seasons if you don’t want spoilers

Season 3 of the Netflix series starts off with The Umbrella Academy squaring off against The Sparrow Academy and there’s more than a few attempts to kill each other. However, bubbling under the surface is a disturbance in space and time as a Kugelblitz.

The Kugelblitz exists because part of the side effects of traveling back in time was Vanya transferring some of her powers to a young boy named Harlan. As Harlan grew up, he had problems controlling his power and in a grief stricken moment, after his own mother died of cancer, reached out with his powers and killed the mothers of all the Umbrella Academy members before they were born.

By not being born in the new 2019 but somehow still exiting due to time travel, a paradox was created and that in turn led to the Kugelblitz. As the season went on the group realized that they were once again dealing with an end-of-the-world situation.

That situation does kill off most of the Sparrow Academy members, but the remaining new “children” as well as the Umbrella Academy “children” and Reginald Hargreeves do eventually hatch a plan that is meant to reset the world and overcome the damage that was done by the paradox as the universe is on the cusp of collapse.

Eventually, the survivors are able to reset the universe and believe they are finally, really, home. However, things aren’t as they seem, and a few members of the scrappy band are missing. The lead-in shows that Reginald Hargreeves seems to have built himself his own future and present as he looms menacingly over the city.

Where Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will go

One more end-of-the-world scenario to stop

Season 4 is said to pick up several months after our main characters have returned home and seemingly, at least some of them have all gone their separate ways. However, it doesn’t take long for Victor (having transitioned from Vanya in Season 3) to reach out to Ben to tell him that he’s at the center of something that will end the world in 24 hours.

Two new characters are being introduced in Season 4, Drs. Jean and Gene Thibedeau and they appear to have a part to play in this latest world-ending event that has to do with Ben, who originally died before Season 1 officially kicked off and was brought “back to life” thanks to The Umbrella Academy’s time-traveling hijinx.

However the story is wrapped up this time, it appears that the six-episode season will finally and officially show our heroes saving the world as Season 4 is the final installment of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.