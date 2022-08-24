Key Takeaways The UE Wonderboom 3 is durable, stylish, and provides quality sound in a small package.

For years, Ultimate Ears has cultivated a reputation for crafting quality Bluetooth speakers designed for active, outdoor use, even if they're also perfectly suited for a cozy night in. Some of the company's speakers are even designed not to go simply by the pool, but in the pool as well. With colorful designs, large volume buttons, and somewhat confusing names, UE speakers are generally durable, portable, and more than capable of sustaining a lively event and looking good doing so. The Wonderboom 3, in particular, is noted for being one of the best UE speakers for its size and price.

I tested out the Wonderboom 3 to see how it holds up and compares to other portable Bluetooth speakers . Here's what I found.

Specs, price, and availability

The UE Wonderboom 3 is available from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and directly from UE.com. It retails for around $100, though you'll likely be able to find it discounted as UE promotes its new lineup of next-gen speakers. Of note is the stereo surround the Wonderboom 3 provides, setting itself apart from mono Bluetooth speakers. It comes in a variety of distinct colors with silly names that generally denote pink, green, blue, lavender or a beige and light green combo. I tested the black model.

What I liked about the UE Wonderboom 3

Quality sound, great design

The Wonderboom 3 offers impressive stereo sound that's crispy, clear, and immersive at most volumes. It might not sustain a large late-night party, but it should support a decent-sized gathering in a backyard or park. The stereo setup, with left and right channels, may not be super distinct simply because the speaker is relatively small, but it does help put the Wonderboom 3 ahead of similarly sized and priced competitors. The speaker can be paired with another Wonderboom 3, with each speaker taking the left and a right channel respectively, allowing for a far more enjoyable and comprehensive listening experience.

The wraparound grille also means that sound emits in every direction, adding a bit of convenience and versatility when it comes to use.

The durable construction and elemental protection make the Wonderboom 3 a terrific speaker for outdoor use. It's rated IP67, giving it resilience against rain and splashes. It can be submerged for up to 30 minutes, though I don't recommend testing the Wonderboom 3 in this way, mainly because you won't be able to hear the sound it produces underwater that well. The Wonderboom 3's makeup also offers protection against dust, essentially allowing you to take this speaker to the beach, park, or on a hike without much worry. It can be dropped from about five feet without concern for damage to its integrity. The Wonderboom 3 certainly feels robust too, and while I'm not inclined to throw around the speaker to my friends like the people do in UE commercials for some reason, I'm not concerned about it falling over, dropping, or moving around when in use outside.

The Wonderboom 3 has a particular fun feel that is superfluous to the sound quality but that I enjoy as a simple person who likes a pop of color and striking design.

In terms of portability, I found the more stout Wonderboom to be just as portable and easy to store as previous entries in the UE family, if not more. I especially enjoyed the bungee loop fabric that allows you to hang or clip the speaker. The fact it's colored to match the large volume buttons on the speaker is a nice touch.

Indeed, it's also an aesthetically pleasing speaker, even the models that are just black. The Wonderboom 3 has a particular fun feel that is superfluous to the sound quality but that I enjoy as a simple person who likes a pop of color and striking design. It's helpful that aesthetics aren't a substitute for audio quality but an addition to it.

The Wonderboom 3's controls are simple. The three buttons on the top of the unit are conveniently arranged, albeit not the most intuitive. The power button is the small, depressed option with a single LED line to indicate it's on or off (it's not the button I initially assumed would turn the speaker on). The center button serves multiple uses: you can play or pause music, skip to the next song, or use it to pair up with another speaker. A third button allows you to pair via Bluetooth.

On the bottom of the speaker is an almost hidden feature that's worth using. There's a button that allows you to activate the Outdoor Boost feature, an audio preset designed to optimize sound when you're in an open space lacking walls and surfaces. The difference in sound isn't significant, but you will definitely notice the boost.

What I disliked about the Wonderboom 3

Of all the Wonderboom's drawbacks, one is more egregious than the rest, in part due to the expectations surrounding electronics. I can accept a lack of powerful bass and some slight distortion or discomfort when the volume is set to the max. That's not necessarily an anomaly with speakers of this size and price.

However, it's annoying that the Wonderboom 3 still utilizes a micro-USB cable for charging. The speaker does come with a cable, which is helpful, but I'd rather not have a bunch of different cords anymore. With so many products harnessing the power and convenience of USB-3, I'd much rather have a Wonderboom that can use one too so I can easily switch out devices. It's not so much a problem at home, but it can get annoying if you're traveling as it very likely might be the only device requiring such a cord.

It's annoying that the Wonderboom 3 still utilizes a micro-USB cable for charging.

The Wonderboom 3 starts to lose a bit of oomph if you're out in an open area and at a distance. It offers crisp and clear audio that's enough to fill a gathering of 15 to 20 people, but it won't be the heart of a larger group in a bigger space. And while it can keep that soirée going with a decent battery life of about 14 hours, it does take over two hours to charge fully, so make sure you're ready to go. The lack of fast charging is a bummer, but it's not a dealbreaker.

The Wonderboom 3 can't connect to UE's companion app, which wasn't an issue for me, but others might be annoyed. Keep in mind also that it can only connect with other Wonderbooms, and not different UE speaker models.

Should you buy the Wonderboom 3?

The UE Wonderboom 3 is a reliable and durable Bluetooth speaker that serves as a worthwhile companion for anyone who wants a speaker on the move with them. It can fill up a smaller room inside and serve well outdoors and on the go, particularly if you're taking to more lively adventures. The pleasing look an design, with its large volume buttons, soft exterior, and color options, also make it fun to look at and have around those who care about aesthetics, like me. It's worth the investment at a discounted price, and despite newer models supplanting it, there is still value to be had, especially as UE speakers tend to last for many years.