Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, but you don't need to wait until July 16 to find great bargains. Amazon has already dropped some excellent early Prime Day deals, and there are plenty of discounts to be found on the site all year round.

Right now, you can get your hands on one of our favorite portable speakers at a knock-down price. The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is currently discounted by up to 35% on Amazon, meaning you can buy one for less than $60. At this price, you might even want to buy two, since the speakers can be combined into a stereo pair for an even more immersive sound.

Why should you buy the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3?

When we reviewed the Wonderboom 3, we found a lot to love. Most importantly for a portable speaker, the sound quality is excellent. The two 40mm drivers provide impressive sound for such a compact speaker. The 360-degree sound is nice and rich in all directions, and the bass is full without distortion.

The Wonderboom 3 is also an excellent option for the great outdoors. It's solid enough to handle being dropped now and again, has an IP67 rating meaning that it's both dustproof and waterproof, and it will even float if you accidentally drop it in the lake. When you're outdoors, the audio has nothing to bounce off, but the Wonderboom 3 makes up for this with an outdoor mode. Activating this mode boosts the mids and highs making it easier to hear your Wonderboom 3 when you're outside.

Battery life is excellent. You can get up for 14 hours out of the Wonderboom 3, meaning that your portable speaker may outlast your phone when you're streaming music. It also has an impressive 131-foot range, so you don't have to worry about the music grinding to a halt if you wander too far away.

If you're looking for even better sound from your Wonderboom 3, you can pair it will another Wonderboom 3 to create a stereo pair. In fact, using the PARTYUP feature, you can pair your Wonderboom 3 with up to 150 Ultimate Ears speakers at once. This doesn't have to be another Wonderboom 3, either; you can sync up with any combination of Boom or Megaboom models.