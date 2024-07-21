Key Takeaways Ultimate Ears Everboom packs a major punch in rich and deep bass, perfect for outdoor parties and adventures.

It may not be the most portable, but the powerful sound, 360-degree design, and floating feature make it worth the investment.

The Everboom stands out with intuitive controls, long battery life, and impressive sound performance, even at loud volumes.

"Super Bass," "All About That Bass," and "Daddy Sang Bass" -- all these famous songs have one obvious thing in common: the fact that the word bass is in the title. They don't necessarily feature a ton of bass, minus Johnny Cash's low voice muttering, "Daddy sang bass." But focusing on bass is something that is incredibly important when it comes to a speaker.

Having a speaker with proper bass provides an incredibly rich sound as you're listening to your music. There are songs that emphasize a bass guitar, a standup bass, or a bass drum that all require a quality speaker to really deliver the punch that the sound deserves. However, not all speakers are built the same, especially portable ones. Portable speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and they're mostly built differently because some prioritize certain features rather than the sound. But the Ultimate Ears Everboom doesn't stand down to sound. It accentuates it.

The latest portable speaker from Ultimate Ears lives up to the name lineage of previous speakers such as the Epicboom and Megaboom, as it packs a major punch in terms of sound. The bass is rich and deep and the sound quality, even when played loudly, still comes through well. I've been testing this speaker for a while and am very impressed by many of its features. Here's more of what I thought of the Ultimate Ears Everboom.

Recommended Ultimate Ears Everboom What's better than a Bluetooth speaker? A Bluetooth speaker that floats, of course. This 360-degree portable speaker has IP67 water resistance and is designed to float, making it the perfect speaker for your pool party. Pros 360-degree sound

Powerful bass

Floats Cons Heavy

Expensive $250 at Amazon $250 at ultimate ears

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, specs, and availability

Close

The Ultimate Ears Everboom retails for $250, and you can purchase it from Ultimate Ears or from retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. It measures 7 x 5 x 5 inches and weighs just over three pounds. It is definitely not a small speaker by any means, but it is smaller than other Ultimate Ears offerings such as the Epicboom.

Ultimate Ears speakers are known for power, and the Everboom lives up to the hype with its precision tuned drivers. The plastic parts in the Everboom include a minimum of 58% recycled plastic, so you can feel even better about environmental implications while you're blasting your bassiest song. Plus, the packaging is also FSC-certified. You can choose between a black or blue speaker, but the black model has yellow buttons while the blue one features light blue controls.

Ultimate Ears Everboom Brand Ultimate Ears Connectivity Bluetooth Dimensions 205 x 85 x 110mm Battery Rechargeable lithium-ion Water and dust resistance IP67

What I liked about the Ultimate Ears Everboom

It's powerful

When you get the Everboom, you'll realize how big it is right when you open up the packaging. While it may not be the biggest speaker you've ever seen, it is a lot larger than other options on the market, including other Ultimate Ears speakers. The large "+" and "-" buttons on the front are easily noticeable and are used to lower or raise the volume. I love its design, as well as the top controls, which turn the speaker on and off, sync the Bluetooth connectivity, provide an outdoor boost, or play or pause your music. They're intuitive and simple features that are easy to use.

Even if you turn the volume up to its highest point, the music still comes through clearly.

The more I use the Everboom speaker, the more I like it. I play it outside most of the time to really experience the effects of the powerful drivers. Utilizing the outdoor boost feature is noticeable, as it accentuates your music in such a way that it becomes clearer when outdoors or in a noisier setting -- even if you turn the volume up to its highest point, the music still comes through clearly. The maximum sound pressure level of the Everboom is 90dBC indoors and 91dBC outdoors. The 360-degree sound is palpable, and the bass really hits different with this speaker.

As a fan of the band Rush, I listened to all nine minutes of "La Villa Strangiato" to hear Neil Peart's mastery on the drums -- specifically the bass drums -- and it was a true joy to listen to it on the Everboom. The speaker rarely lets me down in terms of sound quality and sound performance. Plus, this speaker is just really loud, but in a good way -- it's ideal for an outdoor party, because it'll play over people talking and get the dance party going. It can even be turned into a megaphone with the UE Boom app, helping you announce that the party has started (or ending -- so you can immediately start playing Closing Time after your announcement.)

It can be paired up with other speakers to create an even more musical environment.

Similar to other Ultimate Ears speakers like the Boom, Megaboom, Hyperboom, and Epicboom, it can be paired up with other speakers to create an even more musical environment. The range of this is also solid, at 180 feet, so you don't have to stay right next the speaker for the Bluetooth to stay connected. The battery life is also impressively long. I have yet to have to recharge it, even after a good 15 hours of listening (Ultimate Ears says it lasts 20 hours per charge.)

Did I mention it floats? The unique cylindrical design floats and is IP67 waterproof, making it a great option for a pool party. You can keep it near the pool and not even worry about it falling in. It can be brought with you on adventures, which is how Ultimate Ears advertises it.

Related I just found my new favorite Bluetooth bookshelf speakers under $800 Triangle's 2nd-Gen Borea BR03 Connect bookshelf boast rich sound and a luxury design at a sub-$1000 tag.

What I don't like about the Ultimate Ears Everboom

It's not as portable as advertised

Ultimate Ears may advertise this as a great speaker for a hike, but I find it hard to believe that people will enjoy carrying this around with them. It is technically only three pounds, but it feels heavier. Added to the fact that it is over half a foot tall and in a cylinder shape, it's not too easy to store. Yes, UE does provide you with a strong carabiner clip that you can clip to the back of the speaker, allowing you to attach it to a backpack. But you do feel the weight of carrying this around. I'm not saying it's impossible to tote, but it isn't the easiest speaker to take on an outing.

It is technically only three pounds, but it feels heavier.

Also, in order to get the most out of the speaker, you have to download the UE Boom app. This allows you to adjust the levels and makes it easy to set up initially. But you really don't need the app other than the first time you set it up, meaning it will likely just take up space on your phone if you forget about it. The speaker also being $250 is a negative, as it may price some people out of buying it.

Related Best JBL speakers to soundtrack your day JBL has everything from speakers you can hang from your shower to tower-shaped options for parties. Here are the best of the best.

Should you buy the Ultimate Ears Everboom?

You won't be able to find many portable speakers that pack the punch of the Ultimate Ears Everboom. This provides great listening indoors and out and offers a lot of great features to merit the investment. The fact that it floats makes it ideal for summer pool parties and the sheer volume levels it can reach without compromising sound won't be crowd-shy. The controls are simple to use and make for an enjoyable time listening to your favorite music. While it may be a bit awkward to carry around with you, it is a strong addition to the Ultimate Ears lineup.