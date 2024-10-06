Key Takeaways UGREEN Uno Charger 65W has 3 ports & an awesome design - incredibly portable.

It works well for MacBook Pros, charges quickly, and is fun to use.

May not provide enough power for larger devices, but great for phones & laptops.

Packing up your computer charger can be a giant pain, mostly because of how it tends to be. Manufacturers provide you with a large charger, usually with a three-prong outlet plug with a large charging block that is connected to the charging cable. But you don't always have the space for that in your luggage or work bag. Plus, if you've ever used older MacBook Pro or Air cables, you know how thick and hard to roll up those were.

If you're looking for a replacement, or a secondary charger that is easier to carry around with you, there are plenty of options on the market. Some are universal chargers that come with different cables or tips that allow you to swap between devices, depending on what you have. Others are thinner and can roll up more easily. But there are still some that are a small block with multiple ports that can power multiple devices at once. One of those is the Ugreen Uno Charger 65W.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Ugreen Uno Charger 65W is a novelty charger that actually is more than just a novelty. Why is it that? Because you can power three devices at once from it. Oh, and it's shaped like a robot . I've had the chance to use the Ugreen Uno Charger 65W for a while and have enjoyed the experience. But there are some caveats to what you can expect. Here's more on what I thought.

Ugreen Uno Charger 65W The Ugreen Uno Charger 65W is a three-port GaN charger that can power multiple devices at once. There are two mini USB-C ports and a USB-A port. It is in the shape of a robot with a magnetic base. Pros Three ports

Awesome design

Incredibly portable Cons No cables included

Simultaneous charging not the best $50 at Amazon $50 at Ugreen

Price, availability, & specs

Reasonable and useful

Close

The Ugreen Uno Charger 65W retails for $50. It can be found at Amazon or at Ugreen's website. That price probably won't worry too many people who are looking for a versatile charger. It is a small charger that is shorter than the length of a pen, so it can fit in a lot of different compartments when you're traveling.

It offers an output of five volts and an input of 240 volts. The maximum power it can emit is 65W. If you choose to utilize more than one port at a time, that 65W will be spread between your devices. It doesn't come with a power cable and the three ports are two mini USB-C ports and a USB-A port. It comes in three different colors: Purple, Pink Blue, and Black -- like the one I tested out.

UGREEN Uno Charger 65W Brand UGREEN Output 5 volts Input 240 volts Maximum Power 65W Cable included No Charging Ports USB C x2, USB A Expand

What I like about the Ugreen Uno Charger 65W

It's portable, powerful, and pretty cute

One thing I have always struggled with is storing large cables meant to charge laptops. I've used both PCs and Macs in my career and have found that generally, PCs have smaller, more portable chargers. When I began testing out the Ugreen Uno Charger 65W, I wanted to see how it would work with my MacBook Pro. I have an older MacBook Pro (2016) and my wife has a newer one (2021). Both typically use considerably larger chargers to power them, but the 65W would work.

It's nice to see when a company's marketing actually turns out to be true.

Ugreen claims that it can charge a MacBook Pro M2 from 0% to 51% in 30 minutes. While I don't have a MacBook Pro M2, it did just that with my older MacBook Pro. It's nice to see when a company's marketing actually turns out to be true, which isn't always. But in this case, or in my case, it was. Taking the Ugreen Uno Charger 65W out of the box, I was immediately drawn to the design. It's a little robot. It's fun, whimsical, and cute. There's no overstating that it is a fun design, especially when most chargers are boring to look at. When you plug it into an outlet, a little face pops up as well.

0:37 Related Anker's magnetic battery pack stands out from other iPhone chargers I've tried Anker's 622 Magnetic Battery literally provides the perfect stand for watching videos, all while keeping my iPhone charged.

I love how the feet of the robot are what cover the plug. It's another fun part of the design and it really makes sense. The feet are also magnetic, making it easy to place and keep stable on flat surfaces like my desk. Because of its size, it could be easy to lose. But with the magnetic feet, UGREEN added a nice touch to help you keep tabs on your charger. I tossed it in my computer bag and used it at a local coffee shop without any issue. I also used it to charge my iPhone and Nintendo Switch at the same time, making it a versatile addition to my home life.

I was okay with having some slower charging and not having to bring two chargers.

While the 65W became a bit of an issue when I tried to charge both my laptop and something else, it beat having to store multiple chargers in my work bag at once. I was okay with having some slower charging and not having to bring two chargers.

What I didn't like about the Ugreen Uno Charger 65W

You have to bring the right cord

You're probably like me and have approximately 1,000 cords or cables that you've gotten from different devices that you've owned. What you might not realize is that each one of them has a charging power that you can maximize. It's not easy to know what the maximum charging power of your cord is. But the Ugreen Uno Charger 65W worked best with a 65W cable. That being said, one doesn't come with the charger itself, so you have to hope you have one.

Related How much does a new laptop battery cost? Laptop batteries degrade over time, and replacing the battery itself is cheaper than buying a new laptop. But just how much cheaper is it?

Because this is a 65W charger, it can power a laptop fine enough. But it isn't as powerful as almost any manufacturer's laptop charger that you're given. When you're trying to power multiple devices at once, the sharing of the 65W can become an issue for charging devices that need more power. Charging multiple phones isn't a problem or a phone and a tablet. But larger items give a decrease in the speed for charging.

Should you buy the UGREEN Uno Charger 65W?

If you want a good travel charger, it's a great option

If you're someone that loses chargers all the time, having one with a magnetic base can be a big benefit. The UGREEN Uno Charger 65W has that and the fun design makes it a good asset on any desk. The three charging ports provides charging versatility and allows you to charge more than just a phone or a laptop at once. That being said, it only charges up to 65W, so the power may not be what you need. But if you're looking for a solid travel charger for phones, devices, or a laptop, this petite robot is a great option.