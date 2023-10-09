Known for its charging accessories and power solution, Ugreen has launched its revolutionary PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station. This device boasts "warp-speed" recharging capabilities, making it incredibly efficient.

Utilizing Ugreen's proprietary PowerZip Technology, the PowerRoam 2200 recharges to 80% in just 50 minutes and becomes fully charged in 1.5 hours. This breakthrough helps users never to be held back by long charging times again.

If you like to party in the yard, take the RV on outdoor adventures, or need backup power at home, Ugreen's PowerRoam 2200 might just be the ticket.

You can purchase the Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 for £1,999 on Amazon UK, $1,999 on Amazon US, and €1,999 on Amazon EU. Alternatively, it's available on Ugreen's website.

Versatile power wherever you are

Ugreen

The PowerRoam 2200 is a versatile solution that is ideal for home backup and outdoor entertainment. It can power 99% of home appliances with its powerful 2200-watt output and 2048Wh capacity. Whether you're making dinner in the rice cooker, need to illuminate an area with a lamp, or need to whip out the chainsaw to build up a collection of logs for the fire, Ugreen can help.

Thanks to the embedded U-Turbo technology, the PowerRoam 2200 can produce an output of up to 3,500W, exceeding the average power range of similar devices. The PowerRoam 2200 is equipped with six AC outlets supporting up to 2,400W of output power and offers 16 various outlets in total. This alone ensures that consumers can power almost any home appliance effortlessly.

A durable battery

Ugreen

One of the PowerRoam 2200's most impressive features is its long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, which offers 3,000 recharge cycles—six times more than the industry average.

The unit's internal components are shielded by a high-strength, integrated polycarbonate ABS shell, providing added durability. Further enhancing its longevity is the advanced Battery Management System (BMS), which is capable of protecting against over-current, over-voltage, and overheating.

While power is of course a priority when considering a portable power station, safety should be too. And Ugreen doesn't hold back when it comes to protecting its products and users. Using the information display on the power station, you'll clearly be able to see if there is an overload warning, high/low-temperature warning, ventilation fan status, and more.

Keeping an eye on these metrics and having them visible is a must-have feature.

Portability is key

Ugreen

Ease of mobility is a crucial aspect of any portable power station, and Ugreen addresses this with the PowerRoam 2200's detachable polybutylene trolley. This trolley enables easier transportation, making the device highly portable and convenient for any adventure.

In terms of expandability, the PowerRoam 2200 is second to none. It allows users to connect up to five expansion batteries, offering a total capacity increase from 2kWh to 12kWh. This makes it easier than ever to prepare for emergencies, making the device not just a gadget but an essential home appliance.

Take control

The PowerRoam 2200 also comes with a robust array of 16 outlets, offering extensive options for any device, including a specialized Anderson port for RV power appliances.

Control is further placed into users' hands through the UGREEN app, which allows for real-time monitoring and control of the PowerRoam 2200 from anywhere and at any time. The app provides access to Quiet Mode, Power-Saving Mode, and Child Safety Lock functions, among others, ensuring a safe and customized user experience.

Revolutionary power from Ugreen

The Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station is a revolutionary product that sets a new benchmark for portability, performance, and versatility.

It is the ideal solution for anyone seeking a reliable and powerful power source for home backup, outdoor entertainment, or emergency preparedness.

Portable power stations can come in handy in various situations. Whether it's for emergencies, events, remote work, recreational purposes, outdoor adventures, or simply powering up your small business supplies, a portable power station provides flexibility and peace of mind.

By offering a reliable source of electricity in various scenarios, Ugreen's PowerRoam 2200 is a valuable tool.

