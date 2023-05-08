Going off the grid for an outdoor adventure can be exhilarating, but you always need to be prepared in case of emergencies. You don't want to find yourself powerless (pun intended) in the great outdoors. Meet your new essential accessory, the power station. Power stations are like highly portable, easy-to-operate generators that can be used both indoors and outdoors, plus, they come in a smaller and more attractive package.

Ugreen

Ugreen's sleek new PowerRoam 1200 portable power station gives you the freedom to go farther with confidence, knowing that you can easily and quickly charge your electronic devices. Even if you're not the adventuring type, having a power station in your home is a smart solution for potentially disastrous situations: power outages, natural disasters, and lockdowns. The PowerRoam 1200 is compatible with myriad devices, from small appliances and electronics to power tools and drones.

The uses for the PowerRoam 1200 go far beyond emergency situations. Bringing a power station on camping trips, festivals, and social gatherings can mean cold drinks, speakers blasting your favourite music, late-night lighting, and smartphones that don't lose their charge.

Ugreen has been researching, developing, and perfecting its technology since 2012. The new PowerRoam 1200 portable power station, with its EV-rated lithium-ion phosphate battery, comes from a collaboration with leading electric-vehicle manufacturer BYD. Ugreen vice-president Evan Li says the company designs its products with a focus on stability and safety, to ensure its users have complete peace of mind.

Quick and efficient charging power

The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 is equipped with PowerZip Technology, which makes it easy to keep your power station charged and ready when you need it. When plugged into an AC outlet, PowerZip takes your PowerRoam 1200 from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes, and to a full 100% in 1.5 hours. Once the PowerRoam is charged and ready to use, its two AC outlets can support up to 1200W max output power.

By combining the power of EV-rated batteries with Ugreen's proprietary Battery Management System (BMS), the PowerRoam internally regulates and manages battery health individually. The PowerRoam 1200 is capable of running 3,000 cycles to 80% capacity, an incredible level of performance and longevity for a portable power station.

The BMS technology also protects your PowerRoam from over-current, over-voltage, and overheating, so you can rest easy in any scenario, whether you're powering your laptop during a rolling blackout, or you're responsible for keeping the music flowing at a tailgate party.

Ugreen

Full control with the PowerRoam app

The PowerRoam 1200's 4.7-inch LCD display shows the device status in real time, and the complementary PowerRoam app provides more information and control in the palm of your hand. You can monitor and adjust the battery based on your needs and receive notifications of your PowerRoam 1200's power status. The app gives you access to everything from child-lock control to diagnostics and power settings.

Uninterrupted power supply

Not everyone or everything has the luxury of time; some things need reliable, uninterrupted power sources. For at-home backup, your PowerRoam can supply power within 20 milliseconds of an outage to connected devices when the unit is connected to an outlet. It might keep your mind at ease while you're away for the weekend and your bearded dragon is at home under its heat lamp. Or you could sleep easier knowing that your CPAP machine won't fail you in an emergency.

Ugreen

Maximum adaptability

When you depend on a power station, you want to know that you have quick and reliable methods of recharging your unit. If you're on a getaway outdoors, you can fully charge your PowerRoam 1200 in just four hours with two 200W solar panels. Alternatively, you can fully charge your unit in six hours by plugging it into your vehicle's DC port. Either way, charging on the go won't be a concern.

With its U-Turbo technology, the PowerRoam can support an extended range of devices, making it even more versatile. The built-in power distribution and advanced consumption algorithms lower voltage, which means you can now enjoy devices such as electric furnaces, air fryers, or even jackhammers. A perfectly cooked air-fryer meal in the middle of the forest? You can do that. And if you need multiple devices running simultaneously, the PowerRoam can accommodate your needs with nine ports.

All the bells and whistles in a durable shell

If you want a power station as rugged as the terrain you'll be facing on your adventures, the PowerRoam is equipped to withstand the bumps that come with travel and outdoor use. By using a high-strength integrated polycarbonate ABS shell, the tech inside your sturdy PowerRoam stays protected. If you plan to go off the grid, you'll love the added emergency light feature, which has four modes: strong, standard, flash, and SOS.

The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 is available now on Amazon and at Ugreen.com at a special discounted rate of $849. From 8 May to 21 May 2023, enter the code 05UG1200 to get the PowerRoam 1200 for just $799. With summer adventures and more outdoor gatherings just around the corner, don't sleep on this adaptable and efficient power station.