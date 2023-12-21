In the realm of charging technology, Ugreen stands out thanks to its consistent innovation and reliability. With a history of pioneering technological advancements, Ugreen introduces the Nexode Pro Series, representing a leap forward in fast-charging solutions. What sets Ugreen apart is not just its product range but its commitment to futuristic technology, safety, and sustainability.

Ugreen's future tech: A glimpse into innovation

Ugreen

At the core of Ugreen's forward-thinking approach are three groundbreaking technologies: GaNInfinityTM Chips, Airpyra Technology, and Thermal Guard™ systems. These innovations redefine the benchmarks of compactness, power efficiency, and safety in charging devices.

Nexode Pro 160W: Powerhouse performance

The Nexode Pro 160W epitomises charging supremacy. Offering an astounding 160-watt output, it redefines speed and efficiency. With a single USB C1 port delivering 140W, charging a MacBook Pro 16'' from 0 to 86% takes a mere 30 minutes. The charger, compact yet potent, shows Ugreen's commitment to power without compromise.

Nexode Pro 100W: Supercharged convenience

Designed for those seeking ultimate convenience without sacrificing power, the Nexode Pro 100W delivers super-fast charging. A single USB C1 port outputs 100W, enabling a MacBook Pro 14'' to reach 86% in just 60 minutes. This charger embodies the fusion of cutting-edge technology and efficiency.

Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim: The epitome of portability

The Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim charger stands as a testament to Ugreen's mastery of engineering. Its 65-watt fast charging capability, coupled with Airpyra Tech and GaNInfinityTM Chips, delivers efficiency in a compact design. Charging three devices simultaneously becomes a seamless experience, ensuring compatibility and safety across modern devices.

Nexode Pro 65W: Efficiency redefined

The Nexode Pro 65W Charger encapsulates power in a sleek form factor. Providing 65 watts of charging prowess, it allows swift charging for various devices. Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it exemplifies Ugreen's dedication to safety, compatibility, and efficiency.

Ugreen’s commitment to excellence

As Ugreen unveils the Nexode Pro Series, it showcases not just a range of chargers but a commitment to advancing charging technology. From the robust Nexode Pro 160W to the compact Nexode Pro 65W, each charger exudes innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility. Ugreen's pursuit of excellence resonates through these chargers, setting a new standard for the fast-charging landscape.

Ugreen's dedication to technological advancement, safety, and environmental sustainability underscores its leadership in the consumer electronics industry. The Nexode Pro Series serves as a testament to Ugreen's unwavering commitment to providing users worldwide with cutting-edge charging solutions that redefine possibilities.