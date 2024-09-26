Key Takeaways The UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank is an affordable MagSafe battery pack.

We've all been out and about on an adventure or living our daily lives when we realize we need a few more hours of battery life to get us through the day. You could stop and plug in your iPhone, but that could throw a wrench in the flow of what you're doing and wait for it to charge. If only you had a MagSafe battery pack with you.

It's a scenario I've lived through more times than I can count. A year ago, I was traveling to Texas for a conference. I decided to buy a MagSafe battery pack from ESR to take with me as I knew there would be some long days when stopping to charge my phone would be inconvenient, to say the least. At the time, Apple still sold its own MagSafe battery pack, but I scoffed at the idea of paying such a high price for such a small battery.

The joke was on me, because the very first time I used it, even after landing in Austin, I found that the ESR battery was too large to comfortably hold or put in my pocket. It would keep going into sleep mode, causing all sorts of frustration. So, I went to the nearby Apple Store and bought the company's first-party MagSafe battery pack -- I've loved using it ever since.

However, Apple discounted its MagSafe battery pack a while ago. Ever since, I've been trying to find a good recommendation to give to others, and I think I might've found it with the UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank.

UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank The UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank, with its 10,000 mAh capacity, provides 7.5W of power via wireless charging or 20W via its USB-C port. Brand UGREEN Battery Capacity 10,000mAh Ports USB-C Flight safe Yes Pros Large battery

USB-C port

Non-slip back Cons Not MagSafe certified

Extends beyond the back of the regular and Pro iPhone models

Only 7.5W wireless charging $39.99 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs